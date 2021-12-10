Al Unser Sr., Four-Time Winner of the Indy 500, Dead at 82: 'A Great Man'

"My heart is so saddened. My father passed away last night," the driver's son Al Unser Jr. confirmed

Legendary racer Al Unser Sr., a four-time winner of the Indianapolis 500, died at his home in New Mexico on Thursday. He was 82.

"My heart is so saddened. My father passed away last night. He was a Great man and even a Greater Father," Unser's son, former race car driver Al Unser Jr., wrote on Twitter about his father's death. "Rest In Peace Dad!"

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to a statement from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS), Unser had been battling cancer for 17 years.

Unser, born in New Mexico in May 1939, came from a long line of race car drivers. His three older brothers raced, as well as a generation of Unsers before them.

The driver won his first Indianapolis 500 in 1970, which was followed by a second victory the following year. He cemented his Indy legacy with two more wins in the 500-mile race in 1978 and 1987.

Al Unser, Sr. Credit: ISC Images & Archives via Getty

Unser eventually retired from racing in May 1994, finishing his career with 39 IndyCar wins, which is good for sixth on the all-time list.

"He will be remembered as one of the best to ever race at Indianapolis and we will all miss his smile, sense of humor, and his warm, approachable personality," IMS President J. Douglas Boles said in a statement.

In a tweet, Indianapolis Motor Speedway representatives remembered Unser as an "icon."

"A four-time #Indy500 winner and an @IndyCar icon on and off the track for generations," they wrote. "The legacy Al Unser left at the Racing Capital of the World will always be remembered. Godspeed, racer."

Unser also got to watch his son, Unser Jr., win the Indy 500 two times. He is the only driver in history to have a sibling and a son win the storied race.

RELATED VIDEO: NASCAR's Chase Elliott Talks About Sacrifices He Made to Go After a Career in Racing

"I feel loss & sadness at the passing of Al Unser," racing legend Mario Andretti wrote on Twitter. "One of the top 5 racers who has ever lived - and the kindest, calmest, smartest, toughest, most fun, well-liked guy ever."