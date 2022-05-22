Al Roker Runs Brooklyn Half Marathon, Gets Medal from Wife Deborah Roberts

Al Roker participated in Saturday's 13-mile event, which returned for the first time since 2019

May 21, 2022: The 2022 RBC Brooklyn Half is held in Brooklyn, NY. (Photo by Adam Hunger for NYRR)

Today show weather presenter and media personality Al Roker crossed the finish line of the Brooklyn Half Marathon on Saturday into the arms of wife Deborah Roberts, who hung a medal around his neck.

The RBC Brooklyn Half, organized by the New York Road Runners, returned to full capacity for the first time in three years over the weekend, calling runners to the borough to race more than 13 miles.

This year, Roker, 67, who changed his lifestyle in 2002 and lost 100 lbs., was one of those runners. The RBC Brooklyn Half starts in Prospect Park, passing Grand Army Plaza all the way through Ocean Parkway to the Coney Island boardwalk.

"This is the 40th year of this amazing and iconic event, having runners from all over the country, all over New York, come here and see and experience the beauty of Brooklyn," Ted Metellus, VP of events and race director of the TCS New York City marathon, shared in a statement. "It's great to be back again, the last time we had this event was in 2019, 1,099 days ago, and we are back running again."

The effervescent weather anchor was all sunshine and smiles as he completed the race. Roker shared shots from his final strides on social media, beaming ear-to-ear alongside Roberts in a neon yellow T-shirt and navy running shorts.

"Thanks to the folks at @nyrr for some great shots crossing the #finishline and getting my medal from @debrobertsabc," Roker wrote in the Instagram caption.

May 21, 2022: The 2022 RBC Brooklyn Half is held in Brooklyn, NY. (Photo by Adam Hunger for NYRR) Credit: Adam Hunger for NYRR

Roker, who has been public about his weight loss from gastric bypass and getting healthy, previously shared his fitness routine and meals with fans. He said on Today that he had success with the keto diet, sharing in 2019 that he lost 40 lbs. on the high-fat, low-carb plan.