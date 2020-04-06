Detroit Tigers Legend and Baseball Hall of Famer Al Kaline Dies at 85

Image zoom Mark Cunningham/Getty Images

Al Kaline — the baseball legend who played for the Detroit Tigers for the entirety of his 22-year career, earning him the nickname “Mr. Tiger” — has passed away at the age of 85.

Kaline died on Monday afternoon at his home in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

His cause of death was not released, though a family friend told Detroit News that Kaline had recently suffered a stroke.

A representative for the Detroit Tigers did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Image zoom Al Kaline Mark Cunningham/Getty Images

RELATED: Remembering the Stars We’ve Lost in 2020

Born and raised in Baltimore, Kaline signed on with the Detroit Tigers in 1953 as a “bonus baby” straight out of high school. In 1955, at the age of 20, he became the youngest player ever to win an American League batting championship.

From there, he went on to help the Tigers win the 1968 World Series, hitting .379 with two home runs and eight RBI in seven games to beat the St. Louis Cardinals.

Kaline retired in 1974 shortly after recording his 3,000th hit. He finished his career with 3,007 hits, 399 home runs, 498 doubles, 75 triples and 1,582 RBIs — all of which were done while playing with the Tigers.

RELATED VIDEO: Boy With Cancer Who Took Picture With MLB Star Reunites With Him 13 Years Later as a Dodger

However, Kaline wouldn’t stay away from the Tigers for very long. Following his retirement, he joined the Tigers’ television team as a color commentator and also worked as a front office official for the team.

Kaline was entered into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1980 — the first year he was eligible for the honor. That same year, he became the first Tiger to have his number — No. 6 — retired by the team.

“I was fortunate enough to spend my entire 22 years in a Tiger uniform. I wouldn’t have wanted it any other way,” he said in his Hall of Fame induction speech. “If there’s one accomplishment I am particular proud, it is that I’ve always served baseball to the best of my ability.”