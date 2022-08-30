A'ja Wilson Wins WNBA Defensive Player Award, Says Players Will Become 'Household Names'

"I just think everyone's going to really start to understand it, because it's not too far off from the men's game," says Wilson, who led the league in blocks during the 2022 regular season

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 30, 2022 04:06 PM
'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces poses for a portrait during 2021 WNBA Media Day at the Michelob Ultra Arena on May 2, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo: Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson has been named the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year, the WNBA announced on Tuesday.

The win adds to Wilson's trophy case, which already includes her 2020 Kia WNBA MVP title and the most fan votes at the 2022 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game in July after she guided Team Wilson to a 134-112 win. In honor of being named the 2022 Kia WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, Wilson, 26, will receive $5,150 and a specially designed trophy from Tiffany & Co.

Wilson, who led the league in blocks this season with almost two per game, tells PEOPLE that defense has been an emphasis for the Becky Hammon-coached Aces since the season's start.

"Something that [Hammon] has been talking about this whole season has to be just rebounding and playing defense at the end of the day," says Wilson, who also ranked second in defensive rebounding this season, and finished with at least 10 defensive rebounds in a game nine times.

"That's what's going to get us what we need in order to win," Wilson says of the Las Vegas team's effort on defense. "[Hammon] has just really been harping on that and making sure that we understand that it's about us."

In her most dominant season yet, Wilson has become a face of the WNBA, and is working towards becoming a household name in basketball. In addition to her defensive title and a shot at the league's MVP award, Wilson just announced her recent partnership with Ruffles, a historic move for the chip company as she becomes the first female athlete on the company's roster.

"It's a blessing, it really is," Wilson says of her success this season both on and off the court.

Wilson predicts major growth for the WNBA, which has seen significant growth in ratings this season. This year, the league reported its opening round of the 2022 postseason posted the highest ratings in 15 years. Within the next decade, Wilson says she think players "would be household names."

A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces looks on against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center on July 14, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Las Vegas Aces defeated the New York Liberty 108-74.
A'ja Wilson wins 2022 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year award. Mitchell Leff/Getty

"I think slowly but surely we're starting to be out there putting ourselves out there in a way that people want to gravitate to it and come to games, figure out our stories, and want to follow us. So I think from a respect aspect, I think it's going to grow to where people really respect us and know who we are."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Wilson tells PEOPLE she thinks the game will keep shifting around the league as well. "I think it's going to continue to get faster and more skilled," Wilson says. "I just think everyone's going to really start to understand it, because it's not too far off from the men's game. It's just that we don't dunk as much. So I think it's going to be a matter of people taking that chance of watching us and helping us grow."

Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces will attempt to get a win in the second game of their semi-finals series against the Seattle Storm when they meet on Wednesday. Tip-off begins at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Related Articles
Breanna Stewart #30 of the Seattle Storm poses for a portrait during Media Day on August 5, 2020 at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.
WNBA All-Star Breanna Stewart Reflects on Playing Final Postseason with Sue Bird: 'We All Look to Sue'
'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces poses for a portrait during 2021 WNBA Media Day at the Michelob Ultra Arena on May 2, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
A'ja Wilson Says Facing Phoenix Mercury in WNBA Playoffs Will 'Be Tough' Without 'Sister' Brittney Griner
LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 04: Lebron James comes onto the court to congratulate his son Bronny James (0) point guard for Sierra Canyon after his team won against St. Vincent-St. Mary during The Chosen - 1's Invitational High School Basketball Showcase at the Staples Center on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
LeBron James Agrees to 2-Year $97M Deal with Lakers Meaning He Could Potentially Play with Son Bronny
Kelsey Plum #10 of Team Wilson is presented with the MVP trophy during the 2022 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game at the Wintrust Arena on July 10, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.
Kelsey Plum Says Cherelle Griner Told Her to 'Go Get It for My Wife' Before All-Star MVP Performance
Sue Bird
WNBA Star Sue Bird Thanks Fans After Her Last Home Game: 'You Guys Have Cared for Me'
Megan Rapinoe, winner of the Generation Change award, and Sue Bird attend Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports 2019 at Barker Hangar on July 11, 2019 in Santa Monica, California
Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird's Relationship Timeline
WNBA all-stars wore Brittney Griner's jersey during the game
WNBA Stars Turn Focus to Brittney Griner During League's All-Star Weekend: 'It's Hard for All of Us'
WNBA star Kelsey Plum announces partnership with fashion brand GSTQ
Kelsey Plum on WNBA Viewership, That 'Tiny' All-Star MVP Trophy, and Her New Brand Partnership
Sabrina Ionescu #20 of the New York Liberty shoots the ball during the game against the Las Vegas Aces
New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu Sets Multiple WNBA Records in Historic Game
The Phoenix Mercury and Connecticut Sun huddle up together before the game in support of Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury on August 4, 2022 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.
Brittney Griner's Team Holds Moment of Silence for Her at Game After Sentencing: 'Bring Her Home'
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: Katie Ledecky attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Olympian Katie Ledecky Says 'Go for the Gold' After She's Named Best Female Athlete at 2022 ESPY Awards
ephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during Game Five of the 2022 NBA Finals on June 13, 2022 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images); Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics walks off the court against the Golden State Warriors during Game Five of the 2022 NBA Finals on June 13, 2022 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Mercedes Oliver/NBAE via Getty Images)
Stephen Curry and Golden State Warriors Defeat Boston Celtics to Win 2022 NBA Finals
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 05: Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams runs for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at SoFi Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
L.A. Rams Star Cooper Kupp Takes Home Two Awards at the 2022 ESPYs
Skylar Diggins-Smith, Vanessa Nygaard
Phoenix Mercury Star Skylar Diggins-Smith Calls Her Coach a Clown Over Diana Taurasi Comments
zach lavine
Chicago Bulls Star Zach LaVine Says 'It'll Be Fun' Balancing NBA Season and First-Time Fatherhood
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 31: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (L) talks with Kelsey Plum #10 of the Las Vegas Aces during halftime of the Aces' game against the Connecticut Sun at Michelob ULTRA Arena on May 31, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Sun 89-81. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
WNBA Star Kelsey Plum Jumps for Joy as Tom Brady Sends Her a Gift and Says, 'You Are Amazing'