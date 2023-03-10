Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Burns Cheesehead Hat to Recruit Aaron Rodgers to the Jets

Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner has a message for Aaron Rodgers.

On Thursday, the Jets cornerback followed through on a promise and attempted to recruit superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York NFL team — with fire.

Gardner, 22, tweeted a message for Rodgers, 39, last week, promising he'd "burn the cheesehead" he had previously used to mock the Green Bay Packers after the Jets defeated Rodgers' team at home in October.

"Aye @AaronRodgers, I promise if you become a Jet, I won't pick you off in practice & I'll burn the cheesehead," he wrote in a tweet on Tuesday.

Gardner carried out his promise to the quarterback in his first YouTube video, which included footage of Gardner wearing the cheesehead after the Jets' win over Green Bay in Wisconsin this season.

The Jets star called Rodgers "one of, if not the best, quarterback in the league right now," in the video, and said he and the four-time NFL MVP "settled differences" after the cheesehead incident. "Our conversation definitely gave me hope that he could be in that green and white next season," Gardner told viewers.

Although Rodgers' future team remains uncertain, New York has become a leading prospect for him, according to SI. Gardner said he wanted to burn the cheesehead anyway, in honor of "the fans that want [Rodgers] to become a Jet."

Gardner and friends burned the cheesehead in a fire pit in the NFL player's backyard, joking that they "should have gotten some smores" for the occasion. The group also joked that they'd dip some chips in "the cheese sauce," in a clever play on Gardner's "Sauce" nickname.

After the cheesehead was burned, Gardner predicted that Green Bay fans are "probably feeling good" that the prop is no more.

Gardner signed off the video with a message to Rodgers. "Let's make this happen. I need you to lock in, I need you to come here so we can win a Super Bowl."