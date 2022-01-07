"What happened last night is one of the many risks that we wrestlers take before getting into a ring," Rey Fenix wrote on Instagram Thursday

AEW's Rey Fenix Says He Has No Broken Bones After Being Injured in Wrestling Match with Luke Perry's Son

All Elite Wrestling star Rey Fenix is feeling "better" after reportedly being rushed to the hospital for an injury.

The 31-year-old athlete was hurt during a tag-team wrestling match against Jack Perry (a.k.a. Jungle Boy), the son of late Beverly Hills, 90210 star Luke Perry, and Luchasaurus at AEW Dynamite on Wednesday. Fenix's partner in the fight was Pénta El Zero M.

In a graphic clip shared on Twitter, Luchasaurus body-slammed Fenix on a table just outside the ring, with Fenix landing on his arm. Fenix was visibly in pain as he held his arm and was heard yelling. Wrestling Observer reported that he was rushed to the hospital.

On Thursday, Fenix gave an update on Instagram and thanked his fans for their support.

"I want to thank each and every one of you for so much love, for your prayers, good vibes, for your messages," he wrote. "Thank you very much for being concerned about me. I feel very blessed to have all of you. Fans, colleagues (Wrestlers) my friends and my family, Thank you very much."

He reflected on his love for wrestling, sharing that the sport has "changed my life" adding, "when I am in the ring or put on my mask, everything goes away."

He continued, "There are no fears, there are no problems, my heart beats perfectly, everything is fine, I feel alive."

Opening up about his injury, he shared, "What happened last night is one of the many risks that we wrestlers take before getting into a ring and doing what we love so much. There is no fault, it is wrestling and these are the risks."

He revealed that while he doesn't have any broken bones, he's waiting on a doctor to give an official diagnosis.

"Thank you very much once again to all and congratulations to the champions, enjoy and defend those titles, because very soon I am back and those championships belong to the LUCHA BROTHERS. I respect! Thank you all, I love you ❤️," Fenix concluded.

After Fenix's injury, Pénta El Zero lost the match solo against Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy, making the duo the new AEW World Tag-Team champions.