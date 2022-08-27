Adidas Reportedly Severs Ties with Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. After PED Suspension

Adidas is reportedly parting ways with San Diego Padres' star Fernando Tatis Jr. following his 80-game suspension for testing positive for a performing-enhancing drug (PED).

On Friday, an Adidas spokesperson announced the company's partnership with the 23-year-old athlete had ended, ESPN reported.

"We believe that sport should be fair," the Adidas rep wrote in a statement, per the outlet. "We have a clear policy on doping and can confirm that our partnership with Fernando Tatis Jr. will not continue."

Michael Ciaglo/Getty

Neither Adidas nor the Padres immediately returned PEOPLE's request for comment.

On Aug.12, Major League Baseball (MLB) announced that Tatis was suspended after testing positive for a PED. The suspension began immediately, putting the shortstop out for the remainder of the season, in addition to 32 games in 2023.

"We were surprised and extremely disappointed to learn today that Fernando Tatis Jr. tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball's Joint Prevention and Treatment Program and subsequently received an 80-game suspension without pay," the Padres said in a statement at the time, per MLB.com. "We fully support the Program and are hopeful that Fernando will learn from this experience."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In response to the suspension, the MLB Players Association released a statement via Twitter on behalf of Tatis, including his apology. Tatis then apologized again.

"There is no one else to blame but myself. I made a mistake," Tatis said earlier this week, Sports Illustrated reported. "I'm truly sorry. I have let so many people down. I have lost so much love from people. I have failed. I'm going to remember what this feels like, and I'm not going to put myself in this position ever again. I know I have a lot of love that I have to recover. I have a lot of work to do, it will be a very long process. I'm learning, I'm maturing."

Tatis has been on a rehabilitation program in a minor league recently after being involved in a motorcycle crash last year, resulting in him suffering from a broken left wrist. He underwent a procedure in March as part of the treatment, per ESPN.