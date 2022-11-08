NFL Assistant Coach Adam Zimmer May Have Passed Out from Drinking Before His Death: Report

Adam Zimmer also appeared to have suffered an eye injury, police wrote in a search warrant affidavit after his death

By
Published on November 8, 2022 06:26 PM

Adam Zimmer, the Cincinnati Bengals assistant coach found dead in his home last month, may have been drinking before his body was discovered, according to multiple outlets citing a court filing.

As reported by ESPN, the 38-year-old was found dead in his Minnesota home on Oct. 31 by Mendota Heights Police Department officers performing a welfare check.

According to the Minnesota Star Tribune, a search warrant affidavit filed by police said they received an alert about a man who was unconscious after possibly drinking excessively. When they arrived, they discovered Zimmer dead on a couch, per the outlet.

The Mendota Heights Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on Tuesday.

Police filed the affidavit in Dakota County District Court and said that Zimmer had also suffered an eye injury, according to the Star Tribune.

Zimmer "appeared to have bruising or blood pooling around his eye," officers wrote, per the Pioneer Press. In their filing, police said they do not suspect foul play, the Star Tribune reported.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner did not have updates regarding Zimmer's cause of death when reached by PEOPLE.

Zimmer's funeral service was held at Good Shepherd Catholic Community Church Tuesday morning in Colleyville, Texas, per the outlet.

Bengals President Mike Brown grieved Zimmer's death in a statement previously shared with PEOPLE.

"Our organization has had the privilege of knowing and working with the Zimmer family for 15 years," said Brown. "We have the highest regard for Mike and Adam, and we are incredibly saddened by this tragic news. Mike and Adam were more than just coaches for us — they were friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Zimmer family at this time."

Zimmer began coaching for the Bengals this season. Before that, he served as a coach for the Minnesota Vikings after his father became head coach in 2014. He and his father were both terminated last year, according to ESPN.

His first coaching position in the NFL was in 2006 as an assistant linebackers coach for the New Orleans Saints.

The Vikings said of Zimmer's death in a statement, ESPN reported, "We are heartbroken to hear about the passing of Adam Zimmer," Vikings ownership said in a statement. "Adam was a kind, respectful man, and over his years in Minnesota, it was evident he cared tremendously about his family, his players, his fellow coaches and the Vikings front office staff. Our thoughts are with Mike, Corri, Marki and the entire Zimmer family."

The late coach's sister, Corri Zimmer White, also shared a heartbreaking post via Instagram.

"I can't believe I'm writing this. I lost my big brother yesterday. The kindest, sweetest, family loving, sports obsessed soul there ever was," she wrote in part alongside a set of special images of Zimmer through the years.

Added White: "He was always there for me and always the first to show up and volunteer at my foundation events… I never even had to ask. Always telling me what a good job I did and how proud he was of me. His support and love for me was SO big and I hope he knew how much I loved him."

