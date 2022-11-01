Adam Zimmer, Bengals Assistant Coach and Son of NFL Coach Mike Zimmer, Dead at 38

Adam Zimmer, the assistant coach for the Cincinnati Bengals has died. He was 38.

The NFL team announced the loss in a statement on Tuesday, per USA Today.

"The Bengals are saddened to learn the devastating news about team offensive analyst Adam Zimmer," it reads.

The statement includes a message from team owner Mike Brown.

Speaking of Zimmer and his father, longtime NFL coach Mike Zimmer's history with the team, Brown said, "Our organization has had the privilege of knowing and working with the Zimmer family for 15 years. We have the highest regard for Mike and Adam, and we are saddened by this tragic news.

"Mike and Adam were more than coaches for us — they were friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Zimmer family at this time."

The Mendota Heights Police Department was performing a welfare check on Adam, who lived in Minnesota, police chief Wayne Wegener Jr. said, according to ESPN.

Once police got to Zimmer's home on Monday, he had already died. Wegener said authorities are "not investigating this as a suspicious death" and the Hennepin County medical examiner will rule on and release his cause of death.

Adam's sister and Mike's daughter, Cori Zimmer White, also shared a heartbreaking post on the loss via Instagram.

"I can't believe I'm writing this. I lost my big brother yesterday. The kindest, sweetest, family loving, sports obsessed soul there ever was," she wrote alongside a set of special images of Adam through the years. "I've felt pain like this once before but it's been a while and I didn't know I was able to feel like this again."

She continued, "My heart is shattered and it hurts so bad. I don't know how to juggle being a mom to one year old twin boys and the grief of losing my brother so unexpectedly. I'm so lost, I'm so overwhelmed, I'm so heartbroken."

She saluted the late coach as "one of my best friends" and reflected on how they grew closer after losing their mother.

"He was always there for me and always the first to show up and volunteer at my foundation events… I never even had to ask. Always telling me what a good job I did and how proud he was of me. His support and love for me was SO big and I hope he knew how much I loved him."

Cori said this past year specifically, Adam never held back in telling her "how he loved watching me be a mom and how proud he was of me."

Asking for prayers for their family, Cori said, "Lord, we need your strength now more than ever. Please don't let us lose faith.

"Adam, I love you so much and I will miss you every second of every day until I see you again. Please watch over us and help us be okay."

Zimmer began coaching for the Bengals this season. Before that, he began serving as a coach for the Minnesota Vikings after his father became head coach in 2014. He and Mike were both terminated last year, according to ESPN.

His first coaching gig in the NFL was in 2006 as an assistant linebackers coach for the New Orleans Saints.

The Vikings said of Adam's death in a statement, ESPN reports, "We are heartbroken to hear about the passing of Adam Zimmer," Vikings ownership said in a statement. "Adam was a kind, respectful man, and over his years in Minnesota, it was evident he cared tremendously about his family, his players, his fellow coaches and the Vikings front office staff. Our thoughts are with Mike, Corri, Marki and the entire Zimmer family."

The team's quarterback Kirk Cousins also grieved Adam on Twitter, writing, "Deeply saddened by the news of Adam Zimmer…tremendous coach & person. Had the privilege of sitting next to him flying back from games. Learned so much. Praying for the Zimmer family."