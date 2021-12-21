Adam Rippon Reunites with Fiancé Jussi-Pekka Kajaala After Years of Long-Distance Dating

The happy couple is finally living together in Los Angeles after years of traveling back and forth to Jussi-Pekka Kajaala’s home country of Finland

Adam Rippon and his fiancé are officially home for the holidays!

The former Olympic figure skater, 32, revealed on Instagram on Monday that his partner, Jussi-Pekka "JP" Kajaala, had finally made the move to Los Angeles after more than three years of dating.

"After over a year a [sic] waiting my beautiful fiancé has finally moved to LA," Rippon captioned a series of pictures of himself and Kajaala, jokingly adding, "To celebrate I'm dressed as a mid level real-estate agent from Peoria, AZ."

In the first photo, Rippon and Kajaala, 34, share a sweet smooch as they pose in front of a heart written in the sky, with Kajaala donning a sleek, black leather coat while Rippon rocks a black-and-white printed button down.

In the second picture, the adorable couple is grinning from ear-to-ear as they celebrate Kajaala's arrival in the City of Angels, and the third pic shows Kajaala on his phone while seemingly settling into their new home.

Like many modern-day couples, Rippon and Kajaala's relationship started with a right swipe. A friend told PEOPLE in 2018 that the couple met on Tinder.

Earlier this year, the pair proposed to one another while Rippon was visiting Kajaala in the latter's home country of Finland.

"I'm excited to marry JP because he's just the best," Rippon told PEOPLE in a statement at the time. "He's kind, he's funny, and he's just as beautiful on the inside as he is on the out (which is a lot). He's my cheerleader and I'm his. I just love him a lot."

"We didn't have the chance to see each other for most of 2020," Rippon shared, adding that they had talked about getting engaged prior to Rippon's months-long stay in Finland from November 2020 to January 2021.