Las Vegas Love! Aces Star Kelsey Plum Marries Raiders Tight End Darren Waller — See the Photos

The Las Vegas sports power couple tied the knot on Saturday

By
Julia Moore
Julia Moore

Julia Moore is a digital news writer at PEOPLE. She recently received a Bachelor's in in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, and has been an avid PEOPLE reader for years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 6, 2023 04:21 PM
Aces Star Kelsey Plum Marries Raiders Pro Bowler Darren Waller
Kelsey Plum and Darren Waller. Photo: Kelsey Plum/instagram

Las Vegas' reigning sports power couple has tied the knot!

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum and Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller said "I do" on Saturday, Plum revealed in an Instagram post.

She shared a series of photos of her and Waller, 30, as they stood in front of guests and shared their first kiss as husband and wife.

"Him 🖤 3.4.23," Plum, 28, wrote in the caption alongside the five photos, which also featured a solo shot of her smiling wide at her husband-to-be as they made their vows, as well as a photo of her engagement ring peeking out through their interlaced hands.

Aces Star Kelsey Plum Marries Raiders Pro Bowler Darren Waller
Kelsey Plum and Darren Waller. Kelsey Plum/instagram

Candace Parker and Odell Beckham Jr. were among the fellow athletes who shared their congratulations with the newlyweds. "🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 congrats to yallll!!," the former Rams wide receiver commented while Plum's teammate, Parker, wrote "Congrats man you look beautiful ❤️🔥🔥."

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Plum and Waller, 30, applied for a marriage license on Jan. 22 for their March 4 wedding. They have reportedly been dating since last year.

Aces Star Kelsey Plum Marries Raiders Pro Bowler Darren Waller
Kelsey Plum and Darren Waller. Kelsey Plum/instagram

Plum, the reigning WNBA All-Star MVP who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft, and Waller, a tight end who was named to the 2021 Pro Bowl, make quite the power couple.

2022 was a big year for Plum, as she secured the WNBA title with the Aces, was named the MVP of the All-Star Game and received a gold medal with the US team for 5-on-5 in the FIFA Basketball World Cup.

Plum told PEOPLE in December that their big championship win still hadn't set in.

"Sometimes I forget we won. I don't know if it's fully set in," she admitted. "That's kind of how I feel some days."

Aces Star Kelsey Plum Marries Raiders Pro Bowler Darren Waller
Kelsey Plum/instagram

Despite only playing in nine games for the Raiders, Waller tallied 388 yards and three touchdowns in the 2022 season. The Georgia Tech star has had a career full of ups and downs. He nearly died after overdosing on drugs laced with fentanyl in 2017, and has been fighting to get sober and rebuild his football career ever since.

"From getting sober to getting back into the league, to getting to where I am now in my career, there have always been challenges, there's always been adversity there and you had to rise above it," he told PEOPLE in November.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Aces Star Kelsey Plum Marries Raiders Pro Bowler Darren Waller
Kelsey Plum and Darren Waller. Kelsey Plum/instagram

The now-married couple are Vegas fan-favorites, and Plum talked to PEOPLE about how much love she and the Aces have for the city.

"The Vegas vibe has been unbelievable," Plum says. "I didn't realize the impact that we would have on this community. They just appreciate winning. We're the first professional franchise to bring a championship to Las Vegas and the people really are just hyped and proud."

Related Articles
Kelsey Plum WNBA Finals
Kelsey Plum Admits Winning WNBA Championship Hasn't 'Fully Set In Yet': 'Sometimes I Forget'
Raider's NFL player Maxx Crosby's wedding
Las Vegas Raiders' Maxx Crosby Marries Rachel Washburn in Romantic Nevada Ceremony
Candace Parker
Candace Parker Talks Signing with Las Vegas Aces to Be Closer to Family: 'The Most Important'
Dell Curry, Ayesha Curry, Sonya Curry and Stephen Curry attend the Williams-Sonoma Ayesha Curry Book Signing at Williams-Sonoma Columbus Circle on September 20, 2016 in New York, New York
All About Steph Curry's Parents, Dell and Sonya Curry
Hroniss Grasu and Sabrina Ionescu attend WME Sports cocktail party at Endeavor Lounge at Catch LA on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
WNBA Star Sabrina Ionescu Is Engaged to Las Vegas Raiders' Hroniss Grasu!: 'Here's to Forever'
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Named 2023 Super Bowl MVP: 'We're Not Done Yet!'
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and teammates celebrate during the Chiefs' victory celebration and parade in Kansas City
Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce Chug Beers and Take Shots at Chiefs Super Bowl Victory Parade
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with his wife Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Brittany Mahomes Yells 'He Did It!' and Runs on the Field After Patrick's Super Bowl Win
WNBA star Kelsey Plum
Kelsey Plum Explains the 'Huge Misconception' About the WNBA's Fight for Better Pay
Chainsmokers, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Chiefs Party with The Chainsmokers After Super Bowl Win
Collin Morikawa poses for a photo with his girlfriend Katherine Zhu after Team USA won the 2022 Presidents Cup on September 25, 2022 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina
Who Is Collin Morikawa's Wife? All About Katherine Zhu
Veronika Khomyn and Sean McVay attend the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Sean McVay's Wife? All About Veronika Khomyn
Randi Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes' Mom Randi and Sister Support Him at NFL Honors as He Wins MVP: 'What a Night'
Raiders' Darren Waller hosts a recovery day in Las Vegas, NV with Icy Hot PRO, a new product line that delivers a powerful combination of two maximum-strength pain relievers: menthol and camphor, on October 25, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Raiders' Darren Waller Opens Up About Experience with Addiction and 'Rising Above' Adversity: 'Push Yourself'
Bryce Harper and Kayla Varner
Who Is Bryce Harper's Wife? All About Kayla Harper
Ira Kunyansky and Abigail Breslin attend the 2023 Santa Barbara International Film Festival opening night world premiere of "Miranda's Victim"
Abigail Breslin and Ira Kunyansky Make Red Carpet Debut as Husband and Wife 11 Days After Wedding