Las Vegas Love! Aces Star Kelsey Plum Marries Raiders Tight End Darren Waller — See the Photos

Las Vegas' reigning sports power couple has tied the knot!

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum and Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller said "I do" on Saturday, Plum revealed in an Instagram post.

She shared a series of photos of her and Waller, 30, as they stood in front of guests and shared their first kiss as husband and wife.

"Him 🖤 3.4.23," Plum, 28, wrote in the caption alongside the five photos, which also featured a solo shot of her smiling wide at her husband-to-be as they made their vows, as well as a photo of her engagement ring peeking out through their interlaced hands.

Candace Parker and Odell Beckham Jr. were among the fellow athletes who shared their congratulations with the newlyweds. "🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 congrats to yallll!!," the former Rams wide receiver commented while Plum's teammate, Parker, wrote "Congrats man you look beautiful ❤️🔥🔥."

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Plum and Waller, 30, applied for a marriage license on Jan. 22 for their March 4 wedding. They have reportedly been dating since last year.

Plum, the reigning WNBA All-Star MVP who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft, and Waller, a tight end who was named to the 2021 Pro Bowl, make quite the power couple.

2022 was a big year for Plum, as she secured the WNBA title with the Aces, was named the MVP of the All-Star Game and received a gold medal with the US team for 5-on-5 in the FIFA Basketball World Cup.

Plum told PEOPLE in December that their big championship win still hadn't set in.

"Sometimes I forget we won. I don't know if it's fully set in," she admitted. "That's kind of how I feel some days."

Despite only playing in nine games for the Raiders, Waller tallied 388 yards and three touchdowns in the 2022 season. The Georgia Tech star has had a career full of ups and downs. He nearly died after overdosing on drugs laced with fentanyl in 2017, and has been fighting to get sober and rebuild his football career ever since.

"From getting sober to getting back into the league, to getting to where I am now in my career, there have always been challenges, there's always been adversity there and you had to rise above it," he told PEOPLE in November.

The now-married couple are Vegas fan-favorites, and Plum talked to PEOPLE about how much love she and the Aces have for the city.

"The Vegas vibe has been unbelievable," Plum says. "I didn't realize the impact that we would have on this community. They just appreciate winning. We're the first professional franchise to bring a championship to Las Vegas and the people really are just hyped and proud."