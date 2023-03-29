Aces Star A'ja Wilson Says She Learned to Ignore the Internet Trolls: 'Let Me Focus on My Fanbase'

The MVP tells PEOPLE how she's ditched "the naysayers" and shifted her focus to winning another WNBA championship

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 29, 2023 04:46 PM
A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces poses for a portrait during 2021 WNBA Media Day at the Michelob Ultra Arena on May 2, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo: Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty

WNBA champion A'ja Wilson has figured out how to protect her peace as a woman athlete.

While discussing her March Madness ad with AT&T, the 26-year-old Las Vegas Aces star admits that building equity for women's sports can feel like a burden, even if it's one she's willing to endure.

"Sometimes I find myself not even giving the energy that I can because it is that exhausting," Wilson tells PEOPLE over the phone.

The WNBA's defensive player of the year explains that while she's proud to be a leader in many ways in the building of equity in women's sports, it's no secret that female athletes are met with more hostility from online bullies.

As she continues to shine as a role model for aspiring athletes, Wilson has developed ways to disengage with the negativity online and elsewhere.

"I think that's the biggest thing I've learned, to not focus on the naysayers," says Wilson.

A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces looks on against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center on July 14, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Las Vegas Aces defeated the New York Liberty 108-74.
Mitchell Leff/Getty

Instead, she's focusing on "the people are for us, the ones building with us," she says, poking fun that most of the aforementioned naysayers are likely just trolls. "I'm not focusing on this young man who's probably in the basement, eating tacos in his mama's house, typing 'Go get in the kitchen.' "

Wilson admits she used to let comments like those get to her, but "it was super exhausting."

Now, the WNBA MVP says, "Once I got past that, I'm like, let me focus on my fanbase that is following me, focus on who I am and what I believe in and with growing that, I definitely became more aware and not as exhausted."

Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces will kick off their 2023 season on the road when they take on the Seattle Storm on May 20.

The WNBA's defending champions will get their rings during one of the team's home games this season and Wilson says she's excited to "relive" the win again. "It's definitely dope to look back and have the fans look back and say, 'Wow, we really won,'" she says.

This season, the Aces definitely "know we have another huge target" on their backs, says Wilson. The team signed former Chicago Sky star Candace Parker during the league's offseason, making them arguably the best roster in the WNBA.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Aces fans are going to get a high level of basketball every single night," Wilson promises. "I think we have put a combination together that is very, very, very good. And a part of being underneath the coaching system like Becky, it's something that's truly special."

Another crucial element to the Aces success? The fans, Wilson says. "The fan base has been dialed into us through and through and that's what it's going to take to help us bring another one."

Related Articles
Tom Brady poses at the premiere of the '80 For Brady' movie
Tom Brady Acquires Ownership Interest in WNBA's Las Vegas Aces After NFL Retirement: 'An Honor'
Kelsey Plum Recalls 'Lack of Representation' for Girls When She Was Growing Up: 'Visibility is Huge'
Kelsey Plum Recalls 'Lack of Representation' for Girls While Growing Up: 'Visibility Is Huge'
Kelsey Plum (L) of the Las Vegas Aces and tight end Darren Waller of the Las Vegas Raiders, Josh McDaniels
Kelsey Plum Calls Out Raiders Coach After Her Husband Darren Waller Is Traded Days After Wedding
Foster Moreau
Free Agent Foster Moreau Learns He Has Cancer During Routine NFL Physical, Will Be 'Stepping Away'
Aces Star Kelsey Plum Marries Raiders Pro Bowler Darren Waller
Las Vegas Love! Aces Star Kelsey Plum Marries Raiders Tight End Darren Waller — See the Photos
Trinity Rodman
Trinity Rodman Opens Up About Social Media Pressure and Being Compared to Her Father
Candace Parker
Candace Parker Talks Signing with Las Vegas Aces to Be Closer to Family: 'The Most Important'
Kara Goucher rollout
Olympic Runner Kara Goucher on Sex Abuse Allegations Against Coach: 'I Want My Voice to Be Heard'
Raiders Owner Mark Davis Supports Women Who Rock on International Women's Day
Raiders Owner and 'Guitar Collector' Mark Davis Supports Women Who Rock on International Women's Day
Fall Out Boy takes the stage at American Express All-Star Live at Hammerstein Ballroom broadcast live on TNT to tip-off NBA All-Star 2015
Charles Barkley Wants American Companies to 'Get Off Their A--' and Endorse WNBA Players
Athleta Partners with 11 Elite Athletes to Continue its Mission of Empowering Women and Girls
Allyson Felix Doesn't 'Feel the Itch' to Go Back to Running: 'I'm Where I'm Supposed to Be'
Kelsey Plum WNBA Finals
Kelsey Plum Admits Winning WNBA Championship Hasn't 'Fully Set In Yet': 'Sometimes I Forget'
Hroniss Grasu and Sabrina Ionescu attend WME Sports cocktail party at Endeavor Lounge at Catch LA on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
WNBA Star Sabrina Ionescu Is Engaged to Las Vegas Raiders' Hroniss Grasu!: 'Here's to Forever'
'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces poses for a portrait during 2021 WNBA Media Day at the Michelob Ultra Arena on May 2, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
A'ja Wilson Says Facing Phoenix Mercury in WNBA Playoffs Will 'Be Tough' Without 'Sister' Brittney Griner
'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces poses for a portrait during 2021 WNBA Media Day at the Michelob Ultra Arena on May 2, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
A'ja Wilson Wins WNBA Defensive Player Award, Says Players Will Become 'Household Names'
Breanna Stewart #30 of the Seattle Storm poses for a portrait during Media Day on August 5, 2020 at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.
WNBA All-Star Breanna Stewart Reflects on Playing Final Postseason with Sue Bird: 'We All Look to Sue'