Michael Jordan & Mia Hamm Back in New 'Anything You Can Do' Ad with Abby Wambach & Usain Bolt

Anything Usain Bolt can do, Abby Wambach can do.

Twenty-three years after Mia Hamm and Michael Jordan faced off for Gatorade Zero's "Anything You Can Do, I Can Do Better" commercial, Wambach, 40, and Bolt, 34, are going head-to-head in a revamped version of the iconic spot.

"This was just fun," Wambach tells PEOPLE. "I was a kid growing up, watching the Michael and Mia commercials being like, 'Oh, this is' — it was the first time I had ever seen in my life a woman being seen in the same vein as a man. And I think that for me, gave me permission to believe that I deserved the same thing as men deserved."

Continues the retired U.S. Women's National Soccer Team member, "That campaign had a huge piece of me. So, of course, when they called and then when they say it's going to be with [Jamaican sprinter] Usain Bolt, I was like, 'Come on. Are they sure you want to do this with me? Are you sure I'm the one?' "

And she was the one. In the ad, the Olympians fuel up with Gatorade before flipping tires, racing on stationary bikes, playing an intense game of table tennis, and very poorly attempting speed skating. Of course, the duo also tries each other's signature sports: running and soccer.

As the new version of the classic song "Anything You Can Do, I Can Do Better" plays, Jordan pops up on a golf course, saying "No, you can't" as his course buddy, Hamm, goes for a putt. She sinks it, telling Jordan — once again, decades later — "Yes, I can."

Gatorade Zero with Protein is a new beverage from the brand, which features zero sugar, added electrolytes for hydration, and 10g of protein. The drink comes in three flavors: fruit punch, cool blue, and glacier cherry.

Wambach tells PEOPLE that in preparation for filming the commercial, she got back into "training mode."

"My wife is like, 'Was this like what you trained for pre-World Cup?' " she recounts of wife Glennon Doyle. "I'm like, 'Yeah, pretty much.' I'm just crushing it. So I was just trying to get so much in shape."

The shoot, she says, was of course a little different due to COVID-19 safety measures, but people "were just happy to be working."