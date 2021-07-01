PEOPLE is exclusively debuting the trailer for Abby's Places, which premieres July 7 on ESPN+

Abby Wambach Proves Why Soccer Is the 'World's Favorite Game' in New Show — Watch Exclusive Trailer

There's no better soccer ambassador than Abby Wambach.

PEOPLE is exclusively premiering the trailer for Wambach's new ESPN+ show Abby's Place, in which she will show audiences why soccer is so internationally beloved by visiting different venues with historical significance to the sport and sharing discussions with her celebrity friends.

"Soccer isn't just my favorite game, it's the world's favorite game," the retired athlete, 41, says, later adding, "Soccer isn't just loved. Soccer is the great global unifier because soccer is love."

The series' tagline also pokes fun at football as it's widely known around the world: "Abby Wambach is on a mission to help America put the 'foot' back in football."

Joining Wambach, 41, in the show are fellow soccer icons including Landon Donovan, Los Angeles Galaxy star Javier "Chicharito" Hernández, Brandi Chastain, Julie Foudy, Briana Scurry and Orlando Pride star Ashlyn Harris.

In addition, NFL legend Peyton Manning will also make a guest appearance on the show, which was modeled after Peyton's Places, Manning's football-themed series on ESPN for which he revisited moments in NFL history through conversations with former players, coaches and other notable figures.

Wambach is a two-time Olympic gold medalist who was the lead scorer in the 2004 Athens Games and 2012 London Games. In addition, she is a FIFA World Cup champion after leading the U.S. women's team in scoring at the 2007 and 2011 Women's World Cup tournaments.

The star, who is married to author and activist Glennon Doyle, retired after winning the Women's World Cup in 2015 and has since transitioned her career to New York Times bestselling author and motivational speaker.