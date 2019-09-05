Aaron Rodgers Celebrates Start of ‘#Year15’ of NFL Career as Danica Patrick Cheers Him on

Aaron Rodgers is ready to play some football!

The Green Bay Packers quarterback, 35, seemed ready to hit the field on Wednesday, just one day before his team was set to play their first game of the 2019-2020 football season, which will mark 15 years of playing in the NFL for the star.

“🤙🏼 #year15,” he wrote alongside a photograph of himself stepping off a plane with an athletic bag in hand.

Of course, Rodgers wasn’t the only one to be looking forward to Thursday night’s game, when the Packers will try and score their first victory of the new season as they face off against their rivals, the Chicago Bears.

The athlete’s girlfriend Danica Patrick, who was previously a longtime fan of the Bears, also shared an appreciative post on her Instagram Story, which featured Rogers in uniform, preparing to make a pass down the field.

“One more day,” the retired race car driver, 37, wrote alongside the post, tagging Rodgers and adding a fire emoji.

Patrick has become a familiar member of Rodgers’ cheering section.

Last month, Patrick shared a series of photos while supporting her boyfriend at one of his team’s practices.

“When in Green Bay, do as the green bayians do!” Patrick captioned the images. “Full house of fans for practice today.”

Patrick went on to reveal she sat in the “family section,” as she praised both Rodgers and the Wisconsin team.

“The team works so hard, as I have come to see first hand,” she wrote. “Between practices and meetings, it’s more than a full-time job when in season. It’s nice to see him doing his thing, looking sharp and hot. “

Added the star, “Go pack go.”

Although Patrick has long supported Rogers on the field, the decision to start cheering for his team is a more recent development.

“I was a Bears fan (but) I’ve known Aaron for quite awhile and I’ve always told him I would cheer for him,” she told USA Today last year, after the pair went public with their relationship.

However, just because Patrick wanted Rodgers to play well, doesn’t mean she wanted the Packers to win.

“As I’ve said before, I cheer for him, I just don’t want his team to win,” she said, adding that “now, of course, I cheer for the whole team.”