Aaron Rodgers Getting Traded to the New York Jets, Green Bay Packers GM Confirms

After weeks of anticipation, multiple sources have reported the four-time NFL MVP is set to be traded from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 24, 2023 05:15 PM
NFL Player Aaron Rodgers attends the NFL Honors at University of Minnesota on February 3, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Aaron Rodgers. Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty

It's official: Aaron Rodgers is headed to the New York Jets.

More than a month after Rodgers, 39, made it clear that he wanted to play for New York next season, the Green Bay Packers have reportedly traded the star quarterback for a batch of draft picks.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday afternoon that the Packers were to deal Rodgers, as well as the No. 15 and 170 picks in Thursday's NFL draft, to the Jets in exchange for the No. 13, 42, and 207 picks. The Jets will also get a 2024 second-round draft pick, which can become a first-round pick if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the season for the team.

Schefter called it a "historic trade" after reporting the news live on ESPN's NFL Live program.

Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers throws a pass during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 27, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
Aaron Rodgers. Kevin Sabitus/Getty

Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst confirmed the news soon after in a press conference, explaining that the trade isn't "finalized yet," but should be soon.

He explained that the Packers felt it was time to move on from Rodgers.

"Obviously, Aaron is up there in age," Gutekunst said. "I think he's got some really good football left in him, but I think for us, as we got through the offseason and started talking about where we wanted to go, this made a little bit of sense for us."

Gutekunst added that they had hoped to "get [Rodgers'] input" on his interest in coming back to the Packers, "but that didn't happen."

"That was a little bit unfortunate and disappointing for me. But at the same time, I just think, you know, as we move forward, we're really excited where Jordan could go. He needs to play and having him sit another year. I think we're really delayed kind of, we're going to we're trying to build."

RELATED VIDEO: Aaron Rodgers Claims Viewers Were 'Rooting Against' Packers Due to His Vaccination Status

The outcome ends a wild offseason for Rodgers, who has had a hot-and-cold relationship with Green Bay since the team drafted quarterback Jordan Love in 2020 and appeared to begin planning for a future without Rodgers.

The four-time NFL MVP, who helped lead the Packers to a Super Bowl win in 2010, has been Green Bay's starting quarterback since he took over for Brett Favre in 2008.

There was speculation that Rodgers and the Packers would part ways last offseason, but the back-to-back MVP returned and lead the team to a lackluster 8-9 record, dramatically missing the playoffs with an unexpected loss to the Detroit Lions at the end of the season.

Rodgers' future re-entered the spotlight in February as the quarterback retreated into darkness literally — to mull his next move.

Then last month, during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers said he was "90 percent" certain he would retire as he heard the Packers were "ready to move on" and preparing to hand the ball over to the 24-year-old Love.

But then Rodgers said he heard the Jets were interested in trading for him, reinvigorating his interest in playing next season.

"I still have a fire and I want to play," Rodgers told McAfee, 35, adding, "it is my intention to play for the New York Jets, but I still have a contract with the Packers."

Now, after 18 years, Rodgers' run in Green Bay is reportedly done and he's headed for the Big Apple.

Related Articles
Frondeur (NZ) ridden by Dean Holland returns after winning the Jockey Celebration Day 3YO Fillies Maiden Plate at Moe Racecourse on August 03, 2019 in Moe, Australia.
Australian Jockey Dead at 34 After Getting Thrown From Horse During Race: 'Heartbreaking'
Paul Rudd attends the "Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania" UK Gala Screening; Ryan Reynolds attends the 2022 People's Choice Awards; Rob McElhenney attends the Apple TV+ Primetime Emmy Party
Paul Rudd Films Sweet Moment Between Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney After Wrexham Promotion
Dillon Brooks, LeBron James
NBA Player Who Hit LeBron James in the Groin Says Fans Are Trying to 'Make Me a Villain'
WREXHAM, WALES - APRIL 22: Wrexham Football Club owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds arrive ahead of the Vanarama National League match between Wrexham and Boreham Wood at Racecourse Ground on April 22, 2023 in Wrexham, Wales. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)
Ryan Reynolds Says He 'Choked Up' Fulfilling Wrexham Fan's Dying Wish To Meet Him  
JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Tuesday, August 9 included guest host Rob McElhenney, Ryan Reynolds (Welcome to Wrexham), Kaitlin Olson (Hacks), and musical guest Tones and I. (Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images) RYAN REYNOLDS, ROB MCELHENNEY
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's Soccer Team Promoted to the English Football League
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 22: C. J. Stroud attends the boxing match between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia at T-Mobile Arena on April 22, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images)
Possible No. 1 Overall NFL Draftee C.J. Stroud Staying 'Stress-Free' Before His Life Changes (Exclusive)
Los Angeles, CA - Will Ferrell shows his team spirit at the L.A. Kings game in Los Angeles. Pictured: Will Ferrell BACKGRID USA 21 APRIL 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: Be Like Water Media / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Will Ferrell Paints His Face Black and White to Support L.A. Kings at Stanley Cup Playoffs
ALLEN PARK, MICHIGAN - JULY 27: Jameson Williams #18 of the Detroit Lions looks on during the Detroit Lions Training Camp on July 27, 2022 at the Lions Headquarters and Training Facility in Allen Park, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
5 NFL Players Suspended After Violating the League's Gambling Policy
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks to the media after losing to the Dallas Cowboys 31-14 in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.
Tom Brady Threatens to Sue Comedians Who Impersonated Him in AI Comedy Special
Marcus Smart Praises Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla
Marcus Smart Praises Boston Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla for 'Great Energy' After Ime Udoka Scandal (Exclusive)
Johnny Manziel, Kenzie Werner
Johnny Manziel's Girlfriend Speaks Out After Domestic Violence Claims Surface: 'It Isn't As It Seems'
Liam Hendriks #31 of the Chicago White Sox poses for a photo during the Chicago White Sox Photo Day at Camelback Ranch on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
White Sox Pitcher Liam Hendriks Is Officially 'Cancer Free' From Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Emilee Chinn/AP/Shutterstock (13437097dc) Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) drops back to pass during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, in Cincinnati Dolphins Bengals Football, Cincinnati, United States - 29 Sep 2022
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa 'Considered' Retirement After Suffering Multiple Concussions Last Season
Tom Brady poses at the premiere of the '80 For Brady' movie
Tom Brady Doesn't Say No When Asked About a Possible Return to NFL with Miami Dolphins: 'Strong Ties'
Travis Kelce with His Mom Donna After Super Bowl
Travis Kelce Blames Mom Donna for His Bad First Pitch: 'Mom Kind of Threw Me Under the Bus'
Chelsea Griffin of Love is Blind throws the ceremonial first pitch before the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Milwaukee Brewers at T-Mobile Park on April 19, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.
'Love Is Blind' 's Chelsea and Kwame Throw Out the First Pitch at Seattle Mariners Game: 'Unforgettable'