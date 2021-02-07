Aaron Rodgers Thanks His 'Fiancée' in NFL MVP Acceptance Speech: 'I Got Engaged'

Aaron Rodgers is the 2020 MVP of the NFL — and he dropped some exciting news!

On Sunday, the Green Bay Packers quarterback, 37, made a virtual appearance during the NFL Honors broadcast, during which he was named the most valuable player by presenter Kevin Hart.

"It's an honor to win this award for the third time. 2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change and growth, some amazing memorable moments. 180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season," he said, before revealing the big news: "I got engaged."

Rodgers went on to thank his loved ones, including his bride-to-be.

"I played some of the best football of my career. So I'd like to thank first and foremost my teammates for their support, inspiration, protection and incredible play on the field. The coaching staff for their efforts to make this fun every single week, the energy, the positivity and the daily presentations really kept us going. Off the field, I got a really great group of people that support me. So I'd like to thank my team," he said, also thanking "my fiancée."

Just days before the NFL Honors event, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Rodgers has been dating actress Shailene Woodley. One source told PEOPLE that Rodgers seems very happy with the 29-year-old Big Little Lies star.

Reps for Rodgers and Woodley did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

In September, during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers spoke about his "new and increased love of life."

"I've made decisions and changes and habits that put me in a lot better headspace and there's just a lot of things that have come together in my life over the last few months that have really been enjoyable," the athlete shared. "That's why I'm having so much fun and it starts with love. And then surrounding yourself with people that you really enjoy."

Rodgers won his first MVP award for the 2011 season, the same year he led the Packers to a Super Bowl XLV win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. He earned his second title in 2014.