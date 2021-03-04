Aaron Rodgers also said his "next great challenge will be being a father"

Aaron Rodgers Calls Engagement to Shailene Woodley the 'Best Thing That's Happened to Me in the Last Year'

Aaron Rodgers' highlight of 2020? Proposing to Shailene Woodley.

The NFL star, 37, briefly spoke about his engagement to The Mauritanian actress, 29, during an Instagram Live conversation with Zenith Watches CEO Julien Tornare this week. (Rodgers was named the company's North American ambassador in February.)

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When asked about his past year and recovery during the off-season, Rodgers mentioned his relationship with Woodley. Though he did not name his fiancée, the Green Bay Packers quarterback did speak about his happiness.

"I'm recently engaged, so been enjoying that part of my life," Rodgers said.

"Obviously that's the best thing that's happened to me in the last year," the athlete added.

Image zoom Aaron Rodgers (L); Shailene Woodley | Credit: getty images (2)

Rodgers' comments about Woodley are his first remarks about the romance since he shocked fans on Feb. 6 during the NFL Honors when he accepted the NFL MVP award and announced that he was engaged.

Image zoom Credit: Splash; Getty

"It's an honor to win this award for the third time. 2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change and growth, some amazing memorable moments. 180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season," he said at the time, before revealing the big news: "I got engaged."

Speaking on the subject of time, Rodgers also touched on his present and future during the Instagram Live conversation with Zenith. In addition to his engagement, Rodgers spoke about the work he's currently doing for small businesses in his Northern California hometown as well as how he presently has been practicing yoga and mindfulness "every single day."

And about his future, Rodgers said the "next great challenge will be being a father," adding that he's "in the age group where a lot of my close friends from high school and college are fathers now and have families of their own."

The star elaborated on how fatherhood is something he's been thinking about but the idea of becoming a parent is "maybe not in the immediate future but definitely something I look forward to, it's gonna be a really fun challenge."

Along with continuing to focus on taking care of his body in the off-season to prepare for the next season, he said, "I'll look forward to taking care of another life at some point. I think it's gonna be so fun. I've dreamt about what that will be like, I'm really excited about that chapter whenever that comes."

A source recently told PEOPLE that there's no mistaking the joy that Woodley brings Rodgers.

"He's acting very happy. They're very content and peaceful. It's nice to see," said the source, who also called Rodgers and Woodley's relationship a "total whirlwind romance."

The source added, "No one has gotten a 'save the date' card yet.' I'm sure they'll make plans, but they're really being quiet about it for right now. That's why this is such a surprise to everyone."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Another thing Rodgers said he's excited about in the near future is his stint as a guest host on Jeopardy!.

"I rocked it on Jeopardy! for my two weeks on there," the NFL veteran said about the Zenith watch he was wearing during the Instagram Live, which he also wore while he filmed the long-running competition show. (Rodgers' two-week hosting gig is set to air in April on ABC.)

"I loved it, I had a blast. It was one thing I was really looking forward to after the season," said Rodgers, who shared that he "always wanted to come back ... and play" after appearing as a Celebrity Jeopardy! contestant in 2015.

Though he hosted "under the circumstances with Alex [Trebek] unfortunately succumbing to cancer," Rodgers said he felt "really honored to be there and felt like I did justice to his memory and tried to handle myself with as much respect for the job as possible because I love the show and the show meant so much to so many of us who grew up watching it every night."