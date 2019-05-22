Aaron Rodgers Slams Game of Thrones Ending Despite Having a Cameo in Penultimate Episode

Warning: Story below contains spoilers from the finale of Game of Thrones.

One very famous Game of Thrones superfan was less than satisfied with Sunday night’s finale — despite playing an extra in the penultimate episode.

Greenbay Packers’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers was asked by reporters on Tuesday to clarify where he showed up in Episode 5, titled “The Bells,” but then proceeded into a passionate rant about his feelings on how the story ended.

“No,” he said definitively when asked if the ending was satisfying in a video shared by WISN’s Stephen Watson. “I love the show and it was a great 10 years, but no. You come down to the end and Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) says the person with the best story is Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright)? Who, by the way, three episodes ago said he wasn’t Bran Stark anymore. No.”

“Jon had a better story. Dany (Emilia Clarke) had a better story. Arya (Maisie Williams) had a better story. Sansa (Sophie Turner) had a better story. Tyrion had a better story. Varys (Conleth Hill) had a better story. Bronn (Jerome Flynn), a lot better story. Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), better story. Cersei (Lena Headey), probably better stories. Any Baratheon, better story,” Rodgers continued.

.@AaronRodgers12 clarifies his acting role in #GameOfThrones and then goes off on an epic rant about how the series ended. "You come down to the ending and Tyrion says the person with the best story is Bran?!" pic.twitter.com/F9OhCWbrZh — Stephen Watson (@WISN_Watson) May 21, 2019

The finale ended with Bran the Broken named King of the Six Kingdoms — no longer Seven Kingdoms, because Bran’s older sister Sansa became Queen of a newly-freed North.

In a twist, Daenerys was killed by her lover Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) following the sacking of the city of King’s Landing even after its surrender.

So who did Rodgers think should have landed on the Iron Throne instead? “I think Dany should have been on the throne,” the NFL star said. He continued to explain that Bran ending up as King felt wrong.

“Here’s the thing, though — here’s my last theory about it,” he said. “If Bran, the Three-Eyed Raven, who’s all about the health of the realm — let’s think about what he did.”

“He basically wanted the throne the whole time because he’s the one who told the Starks, knowing that Sansa would tell Tyrion, knowing that Tyrion would talk to Varys, knowing that he’d scheme for Dany’s death, knowing that would piss her off, which led her to be the Mad Queen.”

“So he — the entire time — set the whole thing up and then at the end goes ‘Oh yeah, I don’t want to be king. Oh, but why did I travel all this way to be here?’ No,” Rodgers said, clearly not buying Bran’s logic. “Look, I love the opportunity to be in the show, which most people probably don’t think I was, but I was there. I love the show, but the writers are also doing Star Wars, so I think they might have been a little busy.”

Rodgers isn’t alone in his disappointment. More than a million fans have signed a petition calling for the season to be re-written.

In addition, fans also had a difficult time spotting Rodgers in Episode 5, and several misidentified him as either one of the Lannister archers, or as a man running on fire amidst the take-down of King’s Landing.

“I wasn’t the guy that got burned up, and I’m disappointed in every person who would actually say that was me, ’cause if you watch that person run, they’re a total non-athlete,” he joked, when asked to clarify where he showed up in the penultimate episode.

“And I wasn’t the archer either, although that person definitely looked like me,” the football player added.

Instead, Rodgers said he was by the bell tower. “I was helping a woman who was injured, set her down, and then, the hell with her, I’m getting out of there,” he explained in a making-of featurette about his brief appearance on the show.

After Episode 5 aired, Rodgers shared a photo in costume from set to Instagram.

“It was just for a few seconds, but I’ll always be thankful to have been on the penultimate episode of @gameofthrones #crazyepisodetonight #🔥🔥🔥🔥” he captioned the photo.