Aaron Rodgers Sings Taylor Swift with Miles Teller's Wife During Joint Trip to Hawaii

Aaron Rodgers and fiancée Shailene Woodley have been spending time in Hawaii with the actress' former costar Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry Teller

Aaron Rodgers has mastered the football field, the small screen — and now, karaoke night.

While on vacation in Hawaii this past week with fiancée Shailene Woodley, her Divergent and The Spectacular Now costar Miles Teller and the latter's wife, Keleigh Sperry Teller, the Green Bay Packers quarterback couldn't help but sing-along to some Taylor Swift.

In a fun video posted by Sperry Teller, Rodgers, 37, and the 28-year-old appear to be reading printed out lyrics to Swift's hit "The 1," which is playing loudly in the background. Sperry is heard singing along, while Rodgers looks a little less at ease as he chimes in on some verses.

Sperry captioned the video, "Swifties."

Sperry Teller has shared several photos and clips from the group's tropical activities, including hiking and swimming in waterfalls.

Back in February, PEOPLE confirmed that Woodley, 29, and Rodgers are set to walk down the aisle, shortly after the athlete announced that he was engaged.

While some in the couple's circle were initially skeptical about how the Packers quarterback and Woodley — who is also an outspoken environmental activist — would fit into each other's worlds when they started dating last summer, sources told PEOPLE in April that they bonded over their shared passion for their work.

"Aaron admires Shailene's dedication to her career and to causes, plus they have a lot of fun together and really talk about things," said a source in the sports world. "He has a quiet fire, and I think Shailene needs that. He is confident on the field and in life."

Added an entertainment-world insider, "Both Shailene and Aaron are bright and zealots for what is important to them."