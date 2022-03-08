Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley Spotted Together at Airport in Florida

The Green Bay Packers quarterback and actress were photographed in Palm Beach, Florida, after a source told PEOPLE they've been spending time together after their split

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley were photographed together in Palm Beach, Florida, on Monday, shortly before the news broke that the quarterback will continue playing for the Green Bay Packers despite retirement speculation.

The pair flew into West Palm Beach airport on a private jet for a brief visit, leaving on the same plane just hours later.

In February, sources confirmed PEOPLE that Rodgers, 38, and Woodley had ended their engagement just over a year after making it public. "It was an amicable split; it just wasn't working," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "They're very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn't surmount. They will remain friendly; there's no bad blood and no drama. It just didn't work out for them."

But this week, sources told PEOPLE that Rodgers and Woodley have been spending time together again. Woodley, 30, just attended a wedding with Rodgers as a friend, with a source telling PEOPLE, though, that the quarterback is hoping they'll reconcile.

Said an insider, "They both had intense work schedules in the fall and it wasn't possible for them to focus on their relationship. Now when Aaron's season is over, he wants to give it another try. He thinks Shailene is very special. She is more hesitant though."

During an interview on The Pat McAfee Show in February, Rodgers opened up about his relationship with the Big Little Lies actress despite the recent news of their breakup. He said he has an "amazing partner to do life with," which "just makes the work-life a bonus."

"She's just an incredible woman, talented, smart kind," said Rodgers. "I said last night, she taught me what unconditional love looks like and that's a great gift. When you have a partner like that it just makes life so much more enjoyable."

He continued, "I think that living a life of gratitude is such an important way to keep that joy in your life and when you meet your person, life just changes … You're never the same because you know you can't be."

Prior to the interview, the Packers quarterback showed his gratitude for Woodley on social media.

"@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life," he wrote alongside a snap of himself cuddled up to Woodley.

The former couple's Florida outing comes as Rodgers confirmed his return to the Packers on Twitter Tuesday.