Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley's Relationship Timeline

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley shocked the world when they announced their engagement in February 2021.

Just days after multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the Green Bay Packers quarterback and the Divergent star were a couple, Rodgers referred to Woodley as his "fiancée" in his 2021 NFL MVP acceptance speech.

Woodley confirmed the engagement a few weeks later during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, telling the host she never thought she'd marry someone who "throws balls for a living."

News of the couple's romance came months after they each ended long-term relationships. Rodgers and former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick announced their split in July 2020 after two years together, while Woodley revealed her breakup with rugby player Ben Volavola in an April 2020 interview with The New York Times.

Though Woodley and Rodgers flew under the radar in the beginning of their relationship, they've weathered a number of public ups and downs since — including calling off their engagement. From their whirlwind romance and surprise engagement to their breakup and possible reconciliation, here's a complete timeline of Rodgers and Woodley's relationship.

Feb. 3, 2021: Sources confirm Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley are dating

shaliene woodley and aaron rodgers Credit: Splash; Getty

In early February 2021, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Rodgers and Woodley were an item. One insider shared that Rodgers seemed quite happy with the Descendants star, while another said the relationship was "casual" for the time being.

Though it's unclear exactly when their relationship started, Rodgers gushed on The Pat McAfee Show in September 2020 that he had an "increased love of life," adding, "I've made decisions and changes and habits that put me in a lot better headspace and there's just a lot of things that have come together in my life over the last few months that have really been enjoyable ... That's why I'm having so much fun and it starts with love. And then surrounding yourself with people that you really enjoy."

Feb. 6, 2021: Aaron Rodgers announces his engagement to Shailene Woodley

While accepting the award for the 2020 NFL MVP, Rodgers thanked his "fiancée" in his acceptance speech — and announced that he was engaged.

"It's an honor to win this award for the third time," Rodgers said at the time. "2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change and growth, some amazing memorable moments. 180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season." Then, the big mic-drop moment: "I got engaged."

He closed by thanking his teammates and coaches, as well as Jodie Foster (who would later deny setting the couple up) and his "fiancée."

PEOPLE confirmed the engagement two days later, with a source close to the couple quipping, "They are very happy together. It's not surprising he proposed so fast. When you know, you know, right?"

Feb. 9, 2021: Insiders say they were surprised at the couple's speedy romance

Sources close to the couple said they were shocked at how fast Rodgers and Woodley's relationship turned serious — and that Rodgers hadn't been single for long following his split from Patrick.

"It was a surprise that they got so close so quickly," a source close to Rodgers told PEOPLE. "I mean, it really felt like one day he was with Danica Patrick, and then suddenly he was with Shailene. It happened super fast."

The insider added that the relationship moved so rapidly that some assumed Woodley was a "rebound."

"There was no way this could be so serious," the source said. "Everyone thought it was a casual thing because that's what he was telling everyone, even when it was clearly not a casual thing."

Another insider revealed to PEOPLE that those close to the quarterback never expected him to fall so quickly.

"This isn't like Aaron at all," the insider said. "He's usually so methodical about everything. I'm not saying he's not a romantic, but he thinks things through. He's analytical. He is very careful. He didn't seem to be the type to get so serious after just a few months of dating, especially after the way things ended with Danica Patrick."

The source also shared that Rodger's joy was unmistakable around Woodley.

"He's acting very happy," the source said. "They're very content and peaceful. It's nice to see."

Feb. 23, 2021: Shailene Woodley says she and Aaron Rodgers have been engaged "for a while"

Aaron Rodgers ; Shailene Woodley Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley | Credit: Getty (2)

Woodley flashed her engagement ring for the first time during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in late February 2021 — and revealed that while her and Rodgers' romance was news to many, it wasn't actually that recent.

"Yes, we are engaged. We are engaged," she said. "But for us it's not new news, you know. So it's kind of funny. Everybody right now is freaking out over it and we're like, 'Yeah, we've been engaged for a while!' "

The actress added that she never imagined she'd marry a football player, but that she was quite happy, saying that Rodgers is "just a wonderful, incredible human being."

March 4, 2021: Aaron Rodgers opens up about the engagement and hints at wanting to start a family

In early March 2021, Rodgers discussed his engagement in an Instagram Live conversation with Zenith Watches CEO Julien Tornare.

"I'm recently engaged, so been enjoying that part of my life," he said. "Obviously that's the best thing that's happened to me in the last year." Rodgers also said he was excited to start a family someday.

"[My] next great challenge will be being a father," he said, adding that most of his friends his age have kids.

He clarified, however, that fatherhood is "maybe not in the immediate future but definitely something I look forward to, it's gonna be a really fun challenge … I'll look forward to taking care of another life at some point. I think it's gonna be so fun. I've dreamt about what that will be like, I'm really excited about that chapter whenever that comes."

March 29, 2021: Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley are photographed together for the first time since their engagement

Photographers snapped the first photos of Rodgers and Woodley together after their engagement in Costa Careyes, Mexico. In photos obtained by TMZ, the couple was seen boarding a private jet together to depart from the low-key beach town.

March 31, 2021: Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley cuddle up for date night

Woodley and Rodgers made a rare appearance together at the Historic Best Breakfast Cafe, where they dined with some friends. In a group photo from the eatery, Rodgers holds Woodley's hand on her shoulder from behind as they beam at the camera with the staff.

April 5, 2021: Shailene Woodley says Aaron Rodgers makes for a "super-sexy" Jeopardy! host

Shailene Woodley, Aaron Rodgers Credit: Shailene Woodley/Instagram

Woodley expressed her pride at her fiancé guest-hosting Jeopardy! following Alex Trebek's death in November 2020.

In a video posted to her Instagram Story, Woodley told her followers, "I have a very important announcement to make." She then pointed her phone at Rodgers, who was driving, as she gushed, "This guy right here is super sexy, super attractive ... just shaved his neck this morning. Has a little man bun growing. This guy is hosting Jeopardy! tonight!"

A week later, she celebrated Rodgers as he wrapped up his first week of hosting, posting a video on Instagram of the couple watching the show.

"Who dat sexy man?" she quipped before flipping the camera on her and Rodgers cuddling. "Oh, dat guy right there," she said as Rodgers smiled.

April 6, 2021: Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers visit Disney World

In their first public outing since their engagement, Woodley and Rodgers visited Disney World in early April 2021. In a video for Walt Disney World Minute, the couple, wearing matching "May the force be with you" masks, each revealed what they like to do most to unwind after a long day.

"Personally, I like a bath, maybe a good glass of wine," Woodley said. Rodgers remarked, "I was gonna say cuddle time, but since she went with her own thing, I'm gonna say Jeopardy! and a glass of scotch."

April 14, 2021: Sources say Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers are great supporters of one another

A sports insider told PEOPLE that Rodgers and Woodley are each other's biggest supporters of their own respective passions.

"Aaron admires Shailene's dedication to her career and to causes, plus they have a lot of fun together and really talk about things," the source said. "He has a quiet fire, and I think Shailene needs that. He is confident on the field and in life."

Meanwhile, a source in the entertainment sphere said of the couple, "Both Shailene and Aaron are bright and zealots for what is important to them. Each has a true respect for the other. They totally support each other."

Another insider explained why the pairing worked, saying that Rodgers and Woodley had time to explore what they both want in a relationship prior to linking up. "They are attracted to each other and have found something they didn't find in others," the source shared.

May 1, 2021: Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers attend the Kentucky Derby

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley | Credit: Keleigh Teller/Instagram

Woodley and Rodgers joined Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry Teller at the Kentucky Derby. Sperry Teller shared photos of the group decked out in their best racing garb, with Woodley rocking a fitted pink top, matching pants and a cornflower blue hat, while Rodgers wore a dark suit with a coordinating hat.

May 26, 2021: Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers vacation in Hawaii with Miles Teller and his wife

Miles and Keleigh Teller, Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Miles and Keleigh Teller out with Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers | Credit: Keleigh Sperry Teller/Instagram

Woodley and Rodgers took double-dating to a new level, going on a Hawaiian vacation with her Divergent co-star Teller and his wife Sperry Teller.

June 7, 2021: Shailene Woodley says she and Aaron Rodgers were meant to be together

In an interview with Shape, Woodley revealed that she believes she and Rodgers truly were meant to be.

"I have the perspective that I would have met Aaron in any context, any space in time, because I feel we were meant to be together," she said. "Starting a relationship where you immediately move in with someone — because it's a pandemic and you can't just get on a plane and go back and forth on weekends — taught us a lot about each other very quickly. We jumped in headfirst and got some of the sticky bits out of the way early."

July 16, 2021: Shailene Woodley reveals why she and Aaron Rodgers waited to announce their engagement

Woodley revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that she and Rodgers kept their engagement quiet until they thought someone else might share the news before they got the chance.

"When we announced that we were engaged, we wanted to do that only because we didn't want someone else to do it before we did," she said. "And we didn't do it for months and months after we had become engaged."

Because their engagement made so many headlines, the pair opted to disappear for a bit afterward. She explained, "The reaction to it was really a lot, and so we were like, 'Let's just politely decline [to talk about the relationship] for a little while and live in our little bubble.'"

Sept. 2, 2021: Aaron Rodgers says spending time apart from Shailene Woodley is a good thing

In early September 2021, Rodgers shared that his return to the Packers coincided with a busy work period for Woodley, but that the arrangement was great for them.

"It's a busy work time for her, so [returning to Green Bay] probably came at a good time for both of us to be able to focus on our work. I think it's going to be a good thing," he told Haute Living, adding, "Her work was shut down for an entire year, and she's booked a number of projects. She enjoys working and her own routine, which I obviously enjoy, too."

Nov. 9, 2021: Shailene Woodley slams "disparaging" reports about Aaron Rodgers

After Rodgers contracted COVID-19 and confirmed he was unvaccinated, Woodley blasted a report that allegedly misidentified another man as the Packers star.

"Literally ya'll need to calm the f--- down. This is straight up HILARIOUS," she wrote in a series on Instagram Story posts alongside the photos. "News outlets STILL grasping at straws to disparage Aaron. Finding random f---ing men on the streets of LA and saying its him."

"I know Aaron's body VERY well. First off his feet, ahem and no offense to this rando dude, are a LOT bigger," she added. "Also, for those of us who know Aaron beyond the worlds of obsessed sport and s---- media, it's no secret he has the hairiest hands on the f---ing planet. This oblivious homie. Clearly, does not (go ahead, zoom in)."

Dec. 17, 2021: Sources say Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley have a "non-traditional" relationship

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Credit: getty images (2)

About a month after Rodgers' vaccination controversy, sources told PEOPLE that he and Woodley had a "different" relationship. The revelation came after rumors swirled that Rodgers and Woodley had split due to a lack of sightings of the pair together.

"They have a different, non-traditional relationship," a source close to the actress said. "Shailene and Aaron are still together. It's not odd they don't post about each other on their birthdays in that sense, and are very private about things."

Jan. 25, 2022: Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers "agree to disagree" on politics

In January 2022, Rodgers once again made headlines when he slammed President Joe Biden's administration for their handling of COVID-19 vaccines.

"When the president of the United States says, 'This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,' it's because him and his constituents, which, I don't know how there are any if you watch any of his attempts at public speaking, but I guess he got 81 million votes," he said during an interview with ESPN.

Days later, an insider told PEOPLE that Woodley, who previously supported Sen. Bernie Sanders during his presidential run, simply doesn't discuss politics with Rodgers.

"They are not talking about their politics, and they never really have," the source said. "They disagreed on a lot of things. Early on, they decided to agree to disagree about things and not debate them. She is not someone whose mind you can change, so Aaron hasn't even tried."

Feb. 16, 2022: Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley call it quits

Less than a month after sources said Rodgers and Woodley didn't see eye to eye on politics — and about a year after announcing their engagement — a source close to the quarterback told PEOPLE that the couple had ended their relationship and called off their engagement.

"It was an amicable split; it just wasn't working," the insider said. "They're very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn't surmount. They will remain friendly; there's no bad blood and no drama. It just didn't work out for them." Reps for the couple declined to comment on the breakup.

Another insider close to the couple told PEOPLE, "They fell hard and fast, but it was a mismatch from the start. Aaron's a complicated guy. No one in their circle is surprised this didn't work out. In the bubble of the pandemic, it was easy for them to fall in love and focus only on their relationship but that's not real life."

Feb. 21, 2022: Aaron Rodgers calls Shailene Woodley his "partner"

Aaron Rodgers Instagram Credit: Aaron Rodgers/Instagram

Less than a week after sources confirmed their split, Rodgers referred to Woodley as his "partner" in an Instagram post about gratitude, which included a photo of the couple cuddling.

"@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life," he wrote. "Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like. I love you and am grateful for you."

The next day, Rodgers hinted during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show that they weren't broken up, noting that he'd spoken to Woodley about winning the NFL MVP award in both seasons for which they'd been together. He also called her "amazing partner to do life with," which "just makes the work-life a bonus."

When asked about the Snowden star specifically, he said, "she's just an incredible woman, talented, smart kind," adding, "I said last night, she taught me what unconditional love looks like and that's a great gift. When you have a partner like that it just makes life so much more enjoyable."

March 8, 2022: Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers are spotted together

Less than two weeks after Rodgers called Woodley his partner, the couple was photographed together in Palm Beach, Florida. The pair flew into West Palm Beach Airport on a private jet together and left on the same plane just hours later.

Days earlier, Rodgers officiated his teammate David Bakhtiari's wedding in Santa Barbara, California, and Woodley attended the nuptials with him as a friend.

However, an insider told PEOPLE that Rodgers wanted to reconcile with Woodley, explaining, "They both had intense work schedules in the fall and it wasn't possible for them to focus on their relationship. Now when Aaron's season is over, he wants to give it another try. He thinks Shailene is very special. She is more hesitant though."

March 19, 2022: Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers get "affectionate" at a winery

Two weeks after attending Bakhtiari's wedding together, Woodley and Rodgers were spotted getting cozy together at a winery in Los Olivos, California. TMZ obtained photos of Rodgers sitting next to Woodley at the Demetria Winery, where Rodgers kept his sunglasses on as he sipped.

A source told PEOPLE, "They seemed really happy. [Shailene] was sitting on [Aaron's] lap while they hung out at the table with friends."

"They kissed each other's heads and were very affectionate," the insider added.

April 26, 2022: Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers break up again

Despite Rodgers' hopes for a reconciliation, a source told PEOPLE that the couple had called it quits again on April 26.

"Shailene felt everything was on Aaron's terms and it wasn't making her happy," the insider shared.