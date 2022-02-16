Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley: Everything They Said About Their Super-Private Relationship

Upon winning MVP of the NFL in 2021, Rodgers made a virtual appearance during the NFL Honors broadcast to accept his award — and made a surprise announcement.

"It's an honor to win this award for the third time. 2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change and growth, some amazing memorable moments. 180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season," he said on Feb. 6, before revealing the big news: "I got engaged."

Rodgers went on to thank his loved ones, including his then-nameless bride-to-be.

"Off the field, I got a really great group of people that support me. So I'd like to thank my team," he said, also thanking "my fiancée."

Two days after Rodgers shared his engagement news, a source who knows Rodgers and Woodley confirmed to PEOPLE that Woodley was Rodgers' bride-to-be.