Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley: Everything They Said About Their Super-Private Relationship
The Green Bay Packers quarterback revealed his engagement to the actress in February 2021, though PEOPLE confirmed their split one year later
The Big Reveal
Upon winning MVP of the NFL in 2021, Rodgers made a virtual appearance during the NFL Honors broadcast to accept his award — and made a surprise announcement.
"It's an honor to win this award for the third time. 2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change and growth, some amazing memorable moments. 180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season," he said on Feb. 6, before revealing the big news: "I got engaged."
Rodgers went on to thank his loved ones, including his then-nameless bride-to-be.
"Off the field, I got a really great group of people that support me. So I'd like to thank my team," he said, also thanking "my fiancée."
Two days after Rodgers shared his engagement news, a source who knows Rodgers and Woodley confirmed to PEOPLE that Woodley was Rodgers' bride-to-be.
Highlight of the Year
During an Instagram Live conversation with Zenith Watches CEO Julien Tornare in March 2021, Rodgers was asked about his past year and recovering during the off-season when he mentioned his engagement to Woodley. (Rodgers was named the company's North American ambassador that February.)
"I'm recently engaged, so been enjoying that part of my life," Rodgers said.
"Obviously that's the best thing that's happened to me in the last year," the athlete added.
Supporting Rodgers' New Gig
Woodley posted a video on her Instagram Stories in April 2021 to give her then-fiancé a shout-out ahead of his stint as a guest host on Jeopardy!
Sitting in the passenger seat of a car as Rodgers drove them, Woodley said, "I have a very important announcement to make."
"This guy right here is super sexy, super attractive ... just shaved his neck this morning. Has a little man bun growing," she continued, turning the camera to get Rodgers in the frame. "This guy is hosting Jeopardy! tonight!"
Proud Moment
The actress gushed about Rodgers as he wrapped up his first week as guest host of Jeopardy!. Woodley took a video of the football star on TV, then cheered him on and quipped, "Who dat sexy man?" as Rodgers appeared onscreen.
The Divergent actress then flipped the camera around to show herself beside Rodgers, as she said, "Oh, dat guy right there," before Rodgers smiled for the camera.
Rest & Relaxation
During an interview for the web series Walt Disney World Minute, the couple was asked how they like to unwind after a long day and the Big Little Lies actress responded, "Personally, I like a bath, maybe a good glass of wine."
"I was gonna say cuddle time," Rodgers said. "But since she went with her own thing, I'm gonna say Jeopardy! and a glass of scotch."
'Meant to Be'
Woodley opened up about the couple's relationship in her cover interview for the July/August 2021 issue of Shape.
"I have the perspective that I would have met Aaron in any context, any space in time, because I feel we were meant to be together," she told the outlet.
"Starting a relationship where you immediately move in with someone — because it's a pandemic and you can't just get on a plane and go back and forth on weekends — taught us a lot about each other very quickly," Woodley added. "We jumped in headfirst and got some of the sticky bits out of the way early."
Protecting Their 'Bubble'
Woodley opened up about why she and Rodgers waited to share their engagement news in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in July 2021.
"When we announced that we were engaged, we wanted to do that only because we didn't want someone else to do it before we did," Woodley told the outlet. "And we didn't do it for months and months after we had become engaged."
"But the reaction to it was really a lot, and so we were like, 'Let's just politely decline [to talk about the relationship] for a little while and live in our little bubble,' " the star added.
WAITING GAME
Months after their engagement, Woodley shared that the couple wasn't rushing into saying "I do."
"There's no wedding planning happening," she told Entertainment Tonight in July. "There's no rush. We've got no rush."
The actress added that she and Rodgers had simply been "enjoying" their time together as an engaged couple.
Inspiring Moments
While appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers in July 2021, Woodley chatted about embracing the world of football and how impressed she was of Rodgers' dedication to being a great guest host on Jeopardy!
"He had stacks of notebooks of notes that he took and highlighted and went back through. It was actually really inspiring to watch his steadfast commitment to learning every single part of the Jeopardy! game," she told host Seth Meyers. "We did a lot of rehearsing back and forth – it was fun."
Spending Time Apart
The Green Bay Packers quarterback spoke about spending time apart from Woodley during the NFL season in a September 2021 chat with Haute Living, explaining that it's not all bad to focus on their own careers.
"It's a busy work time for her, so [my decision] probably came at a good time for both of us to be able to focus on our work. I think it's going to be a good thing," he told the outlet.
"I mean, her work was shut down for an entire year, and she's booked a number of projects," he added regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. "She enjoys working and her own routine, which I obviously enjoy, too."
In February 2022, PEOPLE confirmed the pair had split.