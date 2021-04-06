Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley Visit Disney World Over a Month After Confirming Engagement

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley enjoyed a fun date at Walt Disney World for their first public outing since news of their relationship and engagement broke.

During Easter weekend, the couple was spotted at the Orlando, Florida, theme park holding hands and hugging while wearing matching Star Wars-themed "May the force be with you" face masks.

Additionally, Woodley, 29, was in the Disney spirit with a pair of sequined Mickey ears while Rodgers, 37, wore a Star Wars shirt.

The Disney World outing marked the pair's first public one since they were first romantically linked in February. At the time, PEOPLE confirmed their relationship with a source sharing that Rodgers was very happy with Woodley.

Then days later, the Green Bay Packers quarterback announced their surprise engagement in his acceptance speech when he was named the league's MVP during the NFL Honors broadcast on Feb. 6.

"It's an honor to win this award for the third time. 2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change and growth, some amazing memorable moments. 180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season," he said of playing amid the COVID pandemic, before revealing the big news: "I got engaged."

Rodgers also thanked his loved ones, including his bride-to-be, though he did not mention Woodley by name at the time. "I played some of the best football of my career. So I'd like to thank first and foremost my teammates for their support, inspiration, protection and incredible play on the field. The coaching staff for their efforts to make this fun every single week, the energy, the positivity and the daily presentations really kept us going. Off the field, I got a really great group of people that support me. So I'd like to thank my team," he said, also thanking "my fiancée."

Later in February, Woodley confirmed their engagement, telling late-night host Jimmy Fallon: "Yes, we are engaged. But for us, it's not new news, you know, so it's kind of funny. Everyone right now is freaking out over it and we're like, 'Yeah, we've been engaged for a while.' "

And in March, Rodgers and Woodley had a private dinner outing with friends in Arkansas and were pictured cuddling up in a group photo.

It's been a whirlwind few months for Rodgers. The athlete kicked off his two-week-long hosting duties on his "favorite show" Jeopardy! Monday, a role he has called an "honor of a lifetime." Rodgers is raising money for small businesses, with funds earned by the contestants matched by the North Valley Community Foundation.