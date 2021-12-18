Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley Have a 'Non-Traditional Relationship', Source Says

The NFL quarterback and his actress fiancée are comfortable with doing their relationship their way, a source tells PEOPLE

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley are making their relationship work on their own terms.

"They have a different, non-traditional relationship," a source close to the Big Little Lies actress, 30, tells PEOPLE.

Rodgers, 38, just celebrated a birthday on Dec. 2. and the Green Bay Packers quarterback was spotted out and about without his leading lady.

Woodley also did not acknowledge his birthday on her social platform, but, according to PEOPLE's source, that means nothing.

"Shailene and Aaron are still together. It's not odd they don't post about each other on their birthdays in that sense, and are very private about things," the source tells PEOPLE.

Miles and Keleigh Teller, Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers

The pair have certainly kept their relationship out of the public eye for the most part despite their celebrity status.

After meeting during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, speculation grew that the two were dating.

But things moved fast with Rodgers announcing his engagement at the NFL Honors award in February by thanking his "fiancée" in his acceptance speech.

"2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing, memorable moments," Rodgers said on stage.

"180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season. I got engaged and I played some of the best football in my career."

A few weeks later, Woodley confirmed the news herself during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon by showing off her giant rock on her ring finger for the funnyman and fans to see.

Rodgers recently faced criticism when, after testing positive for COVID-19, it was revealed he was unvaccinated despite claiming to be "immunized," back in August.

The actress proved to stick by her man's side and was quick to jump to his defense after being reportedly seen out in California during his reported quarantine time.

"Literally, y'all need to calm the f— down," she posted on her Instagram stories, suggesting the photos were not him. "This is straight-up HILARIOUS."