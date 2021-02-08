Aaron Rodgers Is Engaged to Shailene Woodley, Source Confirms

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley are making it official!

Two days after the Green Bay Packers quarterback, 37, announced that he was engaged, a source who knows the couple has confirmed to PEOPLE that Woodley is Rodgers' bride-to-be.

"They are very happy together," the source says. "It's not surprising he proposed so fast. When you know, you know, right?"

While making a virtual appearance during the NFL Honors broadcast on Feb. 6, Rodgers gave his fiancée a shoutout as he accepted the NFL MVP award.

"It's an honor to win this award for the third time. 2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change and growth, some amazing memorable moments. 180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season," he said, before revealing the big news: "I got engaged."

Rodgers went on to thank his loved ones, including his future wife.

Just days before the NFL Honors event, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Rodgers has been dating Woodley. One source told PEOPLE that Rodgers seems very happy with the 29-year-old Big Little Lies star.

Rodgers previously dated former race car driver Danica Patrick. The two split in July of last year after two years together, Patrick's rep confirmed to PEOPLE at the time.

Woodley was last linked to rugby player Ben Volavola, confirming their relationship in January 2018. Woodley, however, said that they had split in an April 2020 interview with The New York Times.

In September, during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers spoke about his "new and increased love of life."