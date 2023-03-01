Aaron Rodgers Says Retirement Decision Coming Soon After Leaving Darkness Retreat: 'This Is My Life'

"All the answers are right inside me, and I touched many of them — and definitely the feelings — on both sides during the darkness," Rodgers told Aubrey Marcus

By
Jason Hahn
Jason Hahn PFP
Jason Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

Published on March 1, 2023 03:07 PM
Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after getting the win against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field on December 08, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin
Photo: Quinn Harris/Getty

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently embarked on a retreat where he remained in complete darkness for four days.

The 39-year-old previously said he hoped the retreat, which he left after only two days, would help him decide whether to return to the NFL next season. In a recent interview with the Aubrey Marcus Podcast, Rodgers said the decision is, indeed, coming soon.

"If you don't like it and you think it's drama, you think I'm being a diva or whatever, then just tune it out," Rodgers said of his impending decision. "That's fine. But this is my life. It's important to me, and I'll make a decision soon enough and we'll go down that road and be really excited about it."

The four-time AP Most Valuable Player also expressed the importance of making a decision sooner rather than later, for the benefit of himself and the team.

"For everybody involved directly and indirectly, it's best for a decision earlier," Rodgers said. "I feel really good about the conversations that are gonna be had, that have been had, with the important people in my life that help to orient me."

Rodgers added: "But I'm not looking for somebody to tell me what the answer is. All the answers are right inside me, and I touched many of them — and definitely the feelings — on both sides during the darkness. I'm thankful for that time."

Rodgers also said he doesn't take the decision "lightly," and that there is a "finality" to whatever he decides.

"I don't want to drag anybody around. Look, I'm answering questions about it because I got asked about it," he said. "I'm talking about it because it's important to me."

If Rodgers decides to return to Green Bay, the Packers will likely have him as their starting quarterback with hopes he could lead them to the playoffs.

However, if Rodgers does not return, quarterback Jordan Love is next in line to take up the starting position. The team has until May 1 to exercise Love's fifth-year option, according to NFL.com.

There is also a chance Rodgers could request a trade to a different team, with some of the top destinations being the New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders and the Tennesee Titans, according to CBS Sports.

