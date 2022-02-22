Aaron Rodgers Says He's 'Grateful' for Shailene Woodley After Breakup: 'I Love You'

The Green Bay Packers quarterback and actress split just over one year after announcing their surprise engagement

Aaron Rodgers is feeling grateful for Shailene Woodley following their split.

The 38-year-old NFL star got sentimental on Instagram Monday, expressing his appreciation for his friends and loved ones. The Green Bay Packers quarterback began the post with a quote that read: "Gratitude is the wine of the soul. Go on. Get drunk."

Rodgers then shared a series of photos of those closest to him, starting with a snap of himself cuddled up to Woodley, 30, prior to calling off their engagement.

"Here's some... #MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year," Rodgers wrote. "@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life."

"Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like," he added of the actress. "I love you and am grateful for you."

Last week, sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Rodgers and Woodley had split, just over one year after he made the surprise announcement that they were engaged.

"It was an amicable split; it just wasn't working," the source, who is close to Rodgers, told PEOPLE. "They're very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn't surmount. They will remain friendly; there's no bad blood and no drama. It just didn't work out for them."

Another insider close to the exes added, "They fell hard and fast, but it was a mismatch from the start."

The breakup came just a month after another source told PEOPLE the pair oftentimes "agree to disagree" on subjects where they didn't see eye to eye. "They are not talking about their politics, and they never really have," said the source. "They disagreed on a lot of things. Early on, they decided to agree to disagree about things and not debate them."

Woodley is an outspoken activist on many political issues, including matters involving the environment. She was arrested while protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline in Standing Rock, North Dakota, back in 2016, for example. That year, she also appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers alongside Sen. Bernie Sanders, whom she was vocal in her support of when he ran for president.

Rodgers, meanwhile, recently spoke out against President Joe Biden's administration while discussing the government's handling of vaccines.

Woodley began dating Rodgers in 2020 during the pandemic. The athlete announced their surprise engagement in his acceptance speech when he was named the league's MVP during the NFL Honors broadcast on Feb. 6, 2021.