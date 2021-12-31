“I’m just savoring this year as much as anything,” Aaron Rodgers told reporters on Wednesday

Aaron Rodgers Says He Won't Take Long to Decide What's Next for His Career: 'It Will Be a Quick Decision'

Aaron Rodgers is close to making a decision about his future in the NFL.

Speaking to reporters via ESPN on Wednesday, the Green Bay Packers quarterback, 38, gave a bit of insight regarding the career moves he plans on making after the season ends.

"I'm just savoring this year as much as anything," Rodgers started. "It won't be something where I'll drag it out for months and months. I'll have conversations with my loved ones after the season."

The NFL star noted that he would also talk to team president Mark Murphy, general manager Brian Gutekunst and vice president of football operations Russ Ball, as well as coach Matt LaFleur and his staff before making his final decision.

Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers Credit: Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

"I'm not gonna hold the team back from anything. Once I commit, if it's committing to move forward here, it'll be a quick decision," he explained.

Rodgers, who is engaged to Big Little Lies star Shailene Woodley, also told reporters that he's "just enjoying this season for this season."

"One of the things that obviously [I want is] to not be a bum on the way out and to still be able to play, I think is important to me," he added. "If this year has taught me anything, it's that I still can play, I still have a love for the game, I'm still super competitive and still enjoy the process of the week."

Rumors of a rift between Rodgers and the Packers staff started swirling after the organization traded up to nab quarterback Jordan Love during the first round of the 2020 NFL draft, prompting analysts to speculate that the Packers were prepping for a future without Rodgers on the roster.

In a video interview with The Ringer in July 2020, Rodgers opened up about how he reacted after learning that Love was drafted by the team he's played on for the entirety of his career.

"I was like, 'Oh, wow, okay,' " the three-time MVP admitted.