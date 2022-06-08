The 38-year-old NFL star said he planned to stay in Green Bay despite a recent feud with the team's executives

Aaron Rodgers Says He Will 'Definitely' Finish Career with Packers: It's 'Just Nice to Be Back'

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers might not be sure when he'll retire, but he "definitely" knows where he'll be when his career comes to a close.

During the Packers' minicamp on Tuesday, the 38-year-old offered a look into his plans when he was asked if he intends to retire with the franchise — the only team he has ever played for in the NFL.

"Yes, definitely," Rodgers said, according to ESPN.

The comment comes just days after the four-time MVP told TNT he could "definitely see the end [of his career] coming," despite signing a contract extension with the Packers until 2026.

"When you commit, you're 100 percent," Rodgers told TNT, according to CBS Sports. "But the older you get, the interests change, and the grind, I think, wears on you a little more."

He added: "The football is the easy part. That's the joy. It's the other stuff that wears on you and makes you think about life after football."

The quarterback spoke highly of the organization and his teammates during this week's minicamp despite an apparent rift between him and Packers' executives over the last two seasons.

"I love being around the guys," Rodgers said, according to ESPN. "[It's] just nice to be back in the building with these people."

"They've been great about me taking care of myself the way I best need to," he continued. "Obviously it's worked out the last couple years by my play, and I expect nothing less."

While speaking to TNT's Ernie Johnson during Capital One's The Match last week, Rodgers also said he admired Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady's extensive career in the league (Brady played alongside Rodgers during the event).

"Tommy, obviously, set the bar so high with playing so many years," Rodgers said of Brady, who has played more than two decades in the league.