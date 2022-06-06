The four-time MVP admitted that he thinks about retirement "all the time" after signing a contract extension with the Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers Addresses Retirement, Says He 'Can Definitely See the End Coming'

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers just signed up for more time in the NFL — but is he actually ready to walk away?

Rodgers addressed his thoughts on retirement during a recent interview with Ernie Johnson on TNT during Capital One's The Match last week. The 38-year-old NFL star told Johnson that retiring is something he considers often.

"I think about it [retirement] all the time," Rodgers told Johnson. "When you commit, you're 100 percent. But the older you get, the interests change, and the grind, I think, wears on you a little more."

Rodgers was drafted by the Packers in 2005, making the upcoming NFL season his 18th in the league.

"The football is the easy part," he said. "That's the joy. It's the other stuff that wears on you and makes you think about life after football."

The four-time MVP compared his own career to Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady's extensive career in the league (Brady played alongside Rodgers in The Match). "Tommy, obviously, set the bar so high with playing so many years," Rodgers stated. "But I can definitely see the end coming."

In March, Rodgers signed a contract extension with the Green Bay Packers until 2026, Sports Illustrated reported.

"We are very pleased to be able to come to an agreement with Aaron that keeps him in Green Bay," general manager Brian Gutekunst stated. "His play on the field and leadership in our locker room remain vital in our pursuit of another Super Bowl title. The agreement also allows us to maintain and enhance what we feel is already a very competitive roster."

