Aaron Rodgers Says Green Bay Packers Will 'Always Have My Heart' in Farewell Post

The four-time NFL MVP wrote on Instagram that his heart is "filled with love, joy, and peace" as he leaves Green Bay for the New York Jets

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 26, 2023 11:43 AM
Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers. Photo: Quinn Harris/Getty

Aaron Rodgers says his heart is "filled with love, joy, and peace" as he closes the book on his Green Bay Packers career after 18 seasons.

The four-time MVP quarterback was traded to the New York Jets on Tuesday, a move NFL pundits and executives have called "historic."

"I'm not sure it's possible to fully express the gratitude that I have to the [Packers], our incredible fans, the state of Wisconsin, the thousands of players that I crossed paths with, the incredible men and women who work for the organization, and the amazing people who I got to meet along the way, in one post with 10 pictures," Rodgers, 39, wrote on Instagram, "but I hope you read this and feel my heart and soul, filled with love, joy, and peace about my time in green and gold."

Rodgers shared several photos of himself clad in Packers green and gold throughout his career with the team. The quarterback led his post with an image showing him holding up a Packers jersey on the night he was drafted. He also shared several images of himself and the team's 2010 Super Bowl trophy, as well as other photos of himself standing with notable teammates throughout his years with the team.

Rodgers won the league's MVP award four times throughout his career, including back-to-back awards in 2020 and 2021. He also helped lead the team to a Super Bowl win during the 2010 season.

But the relationship between the Packers and their longtime star appeared to sour in recent years, prompted by Green Bay's decision to draft quarterback Jordan Love in 2020.

Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters Tuesday he believes trading Rodgers to the Jets is the best move for both sides, as the Packers look to give Love more playing time and Rodgers has said he still has motivation to play football.

"I still have a fire and I want to play," Rodgers said on "The Pat McAfee Show" last month, making it clear he wanted to be traded to the Jets to continue his career.

In his post late Wednesday night, Rodgers thanks his teammates, coaches and the Packers' fanbase.

"This is not the end for us," he wrote. "I will see you again Green Bay, you'll always have my heart."

