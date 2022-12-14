Aaron Rodgers Says Doing Psychedelic Drug Ayahuasca Helped Cure His 'Fear of Death'

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn't holding back regarding his passion for psychedelics.

While appearing on this week's episode of The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers again touted his use of ayahuasca, a psychoactive brewed drink from South America, and psilocybin, a hallucinogenic substance found in certain types of mushrooms.

"I definitely had a major fear of death," Rodgers, 39, said on the show. "Ayahuasca and psilocybin really helped me with that."

The reigning NFL MVP discussed the psychedelics after co-host A.J. Hawk asked him if he was "scared of dying."

Rodgers began by saying the events around the Y2K problem — a period of time when many believed a computer bug would disrupt important societal infrastructures on the first day of the year 2000 — initially got him to think about the idea of mortality and dying at a young age.

"When you've seen the other side, it makes the idea of death more of a passage and less of an ending and more so the next chapter of life," he added.

The 39-year-old went on to clarify that he wasn't talking about "life and death," but more about "the veil between the seen world and the unseen world," to which McAfee responded, "that's sweet, dude."

While Rodgers has said that he believes "ayahuasca is not a drug," the Alcohol and Drug Foundation lists it as a "plant-based psychedelic" that can affect a person's thinking, sense of time, and emotions. Ayahuasca contains the active ingredient N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), which is a banned Schedule I drug, according to Double Blind.

Rodgers told McAfee earlier this year that he believes calling it a drug creates "a certain bias" toward it.

"I do think it's important to go on this ridiculous tangent how words are used to create bias," he said in September. "Those biases create fears and those fears prevent people from doing their own research or having their own idea and truth in a situation."

Rodgers has also previously told the Aubrey Marcus Podcast that ayahuasca helped him "unconditionally love" others.

"To me, one of the core tenets of your mental health is that self-love," Rodgers told Marcus, who founded the supplement company, Onnit. "That's what ayahuasca did for me, was help me see how to unconditionally love myself."

"It's only in that unconditional self-love, that then I'm able to truly be able to unconditionally love others," he added. "And what better way to work on my mental health than to have an experience like that?"