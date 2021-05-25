Aaron Rodgers Says 'Anything's on the Table' Amid Reported Issues with Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers, the reigning NFL MVP, says the apparent problems between him and the Green Bay Packers are "about a philosophy"

Aaron Rodgers is finally addressing the rumors swirling about his continued place on his longtime team, the Green Bay Packers.

On Monday night, Rodgers spoke to ESPN SportsCenter host Kenny Mayne about his status with the Packers, and how long he'll remain with the team.

"Anything's on the table at this point," Rodgers told Mayne.

There has been much speculation about Rodgers' future in Green Bay after the team traded up to select quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The move, analysts speculated, seemed to point to the Packers preparing for a roster without Rodgers.

While Green Bay executives have said they hope Rodgers remains a Packer for "a long time," Rodgers previously admitted he had a shot of tequila after seeing the team select Love in the draft.

During his interview with Mayne, Rodgers dismissed any notion that his problems with the Packers stem from their selection of Love.

"My situation has never been about the draft pick, picking Jordan [Love]," Rodgers, who won Super Bowl XLV with the Wisconsin team, said when asked if he wanted to be traded. "I love Jordan. He's a great kid. A lot of fun to work together. I love the coaching staff, love my teammates, love the fan base in Green Bay. Incredible, incredible 16 years."

Instead, Rodgers — the reigning NFL MVP — said his issues with the Packers stem from a "philosophy" standpoint. He did not reveal if or how the team could salvage the relationship.

"It's just kind of about a philosophy, and maybe forgetting it is about the people that make the thing go. It's about character, it's about culture, it's about doing things the right way," he explained.

"A lot of this was put into motion last year, and the wrench was just kind of thrown into it when I won MVP and played the way I played last year," he added. "So this is just kind of a spill out of all that, but it is about the people. That's the most important thing."

According to ESPN, Rodgers just skipped the team's first voluntary OTA session. By doing so, he will not be eligible for a $500,000 bonus.