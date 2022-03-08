Quarterback Aaron Rodgers Confirms He'll Spend Another Season with Green Bay Packers, Not Retiring

Aaron Rodgers, who led the Green Bay Packers to a Super Bowl win in 2010, is not walking away from the team just yet.

The 38-year-old quarterback will remain with the Wisconsin franchise, he confirmed on Twitter Tuesday.

"Hey everyone, just wanted to clear some things up; YES I will be playing with the @packers next year, however, reports about me signing a contract are inaccurate, as are the supposed terms of the contract I 'signed,' " said Rodgers. "I'm very excited to be back 💪🏼 #year18❤️."

Earlier reports on Tuesday said that Rodgers had signed a four-year deal for $200 million with the team.

The announcement comes after Rodgers posted on Instagram last week about gratitude, also thanking the men he "got to share the QB room with every day." The reflective tone of his comments had many speculating a retirement announcement was imminent — not a career continuation.

The Packers drafted Rodgers out of the University of California, Berkeley, in 2005, and he spent his first three seasons playing back-up to an aging Brett Favre. He would eventually take over the starting quarterback position in 2008, while Favre joined the New York Jets.

Rodgers then helped the Packers advance to their first Super Bowl win since 1996, leading the team to a 31-25 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2010. While Rodgers has not yet won another Super Bowl, he has kept the Packers championship contenders throughout much of his career and was named NFL MVP in 2011, 2014, 2020, and 2021.

Things began to sour between Rodgers and the Packers back in 2020 after the team selected a young quarterback in that year's NFL Draft. The move took Rodgers by surprise (he even admitted to having a shot of tequila after hearing about the acquisition) and rumors of a split between the club and Rodgers were rampant.

Rodgers grew dissatisfied with the Packers' front office and admitted he was frustrated with their unwillingness to commit to him long-term as their starting quarterback.

"If you can't commit to me past 2021, and I'm not part of the recruiting process in free agency, if I'm not part of the future, then instead of being a lame-duck quarterback, then let me move forward," Rodgers said in July 2021, as noted by ESPN.

He eventually opted to stay with the Packers for the 2021-2022 season but hinted that he had considered retirement before his return.

"Yeah, it was definitely something I thought about," he told reporters at the time, according to Yahoo! Sports.

Rodgers said he returned to the team because of a "big competitive hole in my body that I need to fill."

"And as I got back into my workouts I just realized that I know I can still play and I want to still play, and as long as feel I can give 100 percent to the team, then I should still play," he said, as noted by ESPN.