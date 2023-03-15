Aaron Rodgers Ready for Trade to New York Jets After 18 Years with Packers: 'Time to Move On'

Rodgers said Wednesday that he wants to play for the Jets and is waiting on the Packers to complete the deal

Published on March 15, 2023 01:35 PM
Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after getting the win against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field on December 08, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin
Photo: Quinn Harris/Getty

After 18 years with the Green Bay Packers, Aaron Rodgers is readying for a trade to the New York Jets.

The longtime Green Bay Packers quarterback, who led the team to a Super Bowl win in 2011, made the announcement in a live podcast taping on Wednesday.

Rodgers, 39, said that he was "90%" certain he would retire, but then heard the Jets were interested in acquiring him and that the Packers were "ready to move on" to backup quarterback Jordan Love.

Rodgers is still under contract with the Packers for another two seasons and needs the team to officially trade him, but said that he wants to play for the Jets.

"I still have a fire and I want to play," he told Pat McAfee, later explaining: "It is my intention to play for the New York Jets, but I still have a contract with the Packers."

Aaron Rodgers attends The 2018 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Allen Berezovsky/FilmMagic

The news comes after a lackluster 2022 for the Packers, which saw them eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to the Detroit Lions in the final game of the season.

After the game, Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams approached Rodgers to ask if he'd like to swap jerseys, to which Rodgers replied, "I'm gonna hold on to this one."

The response led many to believe that Rodgers was considering retirement, or, at the very least, the game was his last with the Wisconsin-based franchise.

Weeks later, after Rodgers entered a darkness retreat to think about his future, rumors began to spread of an unexpected team becoming a frontrunner for the quarterback.

On March 13, Trey Wingo of Pro Football Network reported that Rodgers would be traded to the Jets in a massive blockbuster deal.

"Hearing Rodgers to the Jets is done," Wingo wrote. "History about to repeat itself between New York and Green Bay. Time is indeed a flat circle."

Though, more than a day after Wingo sent the tweet, no deal had gone down, though the Jets added fuel to the fire by signing former Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard to a four-year, $44M deal.

Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers throws a pass during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 27, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
Aaron Rodgers. Kevin Sabitus/Getty

The Packers originally drafted Rodgers out of the University of California, Berkeley, in 2005, and he spent his first three seasons playing back-up to an aging Brett Favre. He would eventually take over the starting quarterback position in 2008, while Favre joined the New York Jets.

Rodgers then helped the Packers advance to their first Super Bowl win since 1996, leading the team to a 31-25 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2010.

While Rodgers has not yet won another Super Bowl, he has kept the Packers championship contenders throughout much of his career and was named NFL MVP four times in 2011, 2014, 2020, and 2021.

He is one of only five NFL players to win back-to-back NFL MVP awards, along with former fullback Jim Brown, and former quarterbacks Joe Montana, Brett Favre, and Peyton Manning.

"I'm so thankful for the memories and the moments over the years," Rodgers said after winning his most recent MVP award in February 2022, "This is a special league that provides you so many incredible friendships that last longer than your time in the league."

Rodgers has recently been linked to model Mallory Edens, the daughter of one of the Milwaukee Bucks' primary owners, Wes Edens.

Previously, Rodgers was with Big Little Lies actress Shailene Woodley. The football star announced their engagement while accepting the award for the 2020 NFL MVP. A few days before the event, sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the duo had begun dating.

In February 2022, a source close to Rodgers confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple had split, calling off their engagement.

RELATED VIDEO: Aaron Rodgers Says He's 'Grateful' for Shailene Woodley After Breakup: 'I Love You'

"It was an amicable split; it just wasn't working," the source said. "They're very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn't surmount. They will remain friendly; there's no bad blood and no drama. It just didn't work out for them."

After their split, Rodgers shared Instagram photos of the two cuddled up together, writing "I love you and am grateful for you" and called Woodley an "amazing partner to do life with" on The Pat McAfee Show. They split up again in April 2022.

Rodgers also dated former race car driver Danica Patrick for two years before they split in July 2020.

"I was dating Danica and that relationship was great for me because she is on her own journey and spirituality is important to her," he said on an episode of the Aubrey Marcus Podcast. "We both were finding our way, learning about different things [and] practicing meditation techniques."

