Aaron Rodgers Pokes Fun at Jeopardy! Contestants After They Miss a Green Bay Packers Question

The NFL quarterback continues guest hosting Jeopardy! through the end of the week

No cheeseheads here.

During Tuesday evening's episode of Jeopardy!, guest host Aaron Rodgers couldn't help but poke fun at the game show's three contestants after they failed to answer a sports question that related back to the NFL star.

After Rodgers, 37, read a $400 clue — "In the 1960s, these Midwesterners earned five NFL Championship trophies" — there was a long silence, with none of the contestants ringing in with an answer, or a guess.

As the buzzer went off indicating that time was up, Rodgers threw up his hands, then revealed that the correct answer was his own team, the Green Bay Packers.

"Dennis, go again, I guess," Rodgers quipped to one of the contestants, who then picked another clue from the same sports-themed category.

The $600 clue read: "They swept over the NBA, winning the title every year from 1959 to 1966."

Ringing in with the correct response of "Who are the Boston Celtics?" contestant Erick was met with a sly response from the sports star.

"Oh, you know that one, huh? Okay," Rodgers teased.

Earlier this month, when his stint as guest host of the beloved series first began, Rodgers couldn't escape his football legacy during a round of final Jeopardy!

Trolling the quarterback, one contestant sacrificed $9,300 when he wrote, "Who wanted to kick that field goal?" — calling back to a controversial call the team's coach Matt LaFleur made at the team's NFC Championship game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this year.

During the game in January, the Packers were losing 31-23 in the fourth quarter when LaFleur decided to have a player kick a field goal rather than have the players make another attempt at getting a touchdown and potential game-tying two-point conversion. The Packers lost the game 31-26 and the Buccaneers went on to play in and win the Super Bowl in February.