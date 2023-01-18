Aaron Rodgers Says He'll Likely Do Ayahuasca Again After Deciding on His NFL Future

With the Green Bay Packers out of the playoffs, Aaron Rodgers may soon be trading a football for a cup of ayahuasca.

The 39-year-old quarterback made his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show to chat about his plans for the offseason.

While he did not answer whether he would return to the Packers next season. But he said once he decides on his future, he may again drink ayahuasca — a plant-based psychedelic he has touted for months in past interviews.

"There won't be another sitting and ceremony before the decision, I can tell you that," Rodgers said on the podcast. "Perhaps after."

The "ceremony" Rodgers mentioned is in reference to the three-night event he took part in last year, which saw him drink ayahuasca while under the guidance of a shaman. Rodgers told Men's Health that he experienced "incredible things" during the multi-day "journey."

Rodgers, calling himself a "hippie" while speaking to McAfee, said he started using "applied medicine" after experiencing injuries during his career.

"There was some deep contemplation," Rodgers said on the show. "Who am I without football, who am I without the game?"

"Who am I outside of the number 12 you see on the field?" he said he asked himself.

"Applied medicine has allowed me to see clearly," Rodgers added.

Rodgers also said he has since he has taken up other interests outside of football, which has prepared him for the moment he decides to leave the NFL.

"I'm also interested in a lot of other things," he explained. "A lot of other things take my time. Although you might not ever fill that big competitive hole completely. Like I said, at some point, the carousel stops, and it's time to get off. ... you have to be ready for that."

According to the Alcohol and Drug Foundation, ayahuasca is drunk as a liquid and can affect a person's thinking, sense of time, and emotions.

Ayahuasca contains the active ingredient N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), which is a banned Schedule I drug, according to Double Blind.