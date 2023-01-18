Aaron Rodgers Says He'll Likely Do Ayahuasca Again After Deciding on His NFL Future

Rodgers appeared in this week's episode of the Pat McAfee Show to discuss his plans for the offseason

By
Jason Hahn
Jason Hahn PFP
Jason Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 18, 2023 04:51 PM
Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after getting the win against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field on December 08, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin
Photo: Quinn Harris/Getty

With the Green Bay Packers out of the playoffs, Aaron Rodgers may soon be trading a football for a cup of ayahuasca.

The 39-year-old quarterback made his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show to chat about his plans for the offseason.

While he did not answer whether he would return to the Packers next season. But he said once he decides on his future, he may again drink ayahuasca — a plant-based psychedelic he has touted for months in past interviews.

"There won't be another sitting and ceremony before the decision, I can tell you that," Rodgers said on the podcast. "Perhaps after."

The "ceremony" Rodgers mentioned is in reference to the three-night event he took part in last year, which saw him drink ayahuasca while under the guidance of a shaman. Rodgers told Men's Health that he experienced "incredible things" during the multi-day "journey."

Rodgers, calling himself a "hippie" while speaking to McAfee, said he started using "applied medicine" after experiencing injuries during his career.

"There was some deep contemplation," Rodgers said on the show. "Who am I without football, who am I without the game?"

"Who am I outside of the number 12 you see on the field?" he said he asked himself.

"Applied medicine has allowed me to see clearly," Rodgers added.

Rodgers also said he has since he has taken up other interests outside of football, which has prepared him for the moment he decides to leave the NFL.

"I'm also interested in a lot of other things," he explained. "A lot of other things take my time. Although you might not ever fill that big competitive hole completely. Like I said, at some point, the carousel stops, and it's time to get off. ... you have to be ready for that."

RELATED VIDEO: Aaron Rodgers Says Relationship with Danica Patrick Was 'Great for Me': 'We Both Were Finding Our Way'

According to the Alcohol and Drug Foundation, ayahuasca is drunk as a liquid and can affect a person's thinking, sense of time, and emotions.

Ayahuasca contains the active ingredient N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), which is a banned Schedule I drug, according to Double Blind.

Related Articles
Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner
New York Jets Rookie Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Announces He's Going Back to College
Bobby Wagner #45 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Rams' Bobby Wagner Makes Generous Donation to Time for Change Foundation: 'I'm Really Passionate About It'
Ivan Provorov #9 of the Philadelphia Flyers skates against the Arizona Coyotes at the Wells Fargo Center on January 5, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Flyers Defenseman Ivan Provorov Boycotts Team's Pride Night, Citing His Religion: 'I Respect Everyone'
Chicago Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. Proposes to Fiancee During Team Paris Trip
Chicago Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. Gets Engaged During Team Trip to Paris: 'Hell Yeah!'
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs onto the field during introductions against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images); Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri (4) looks over before the game between the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texas on November 21, 2019 at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. (Photo by Daniel Dunn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Retired NFL Kicker Adam Vinatieri Thinks Former Teammate Tom Brady Still Has 'It' Despite Rocky Season
Rafael Nadal of Spain in action during Round 2 of the 2023 Australian Open
Rafael Nadal Loses at Australian Open After Hip Injury: 'I Can't Say That I'm Not Destroyed Mentally'
Lisa Guererro rollout
'Monday Night Football' Alum Lisa Guerrero Reveals She Suffered Miscarriage on Live TV During a Game
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 17: Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry speaks during the daily White House press briefing on January 17, 2023 in Washington, DC. The Warriors, defending NBA champions, will meet later in the day with U.S. President Joe Biden. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Stephen Curry Thanks Biden for 'Getting Brittney Griner Home' as Warriors Visit White House
Brett Maher #19 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after missing an extra point against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the third quarter in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida
Cowboys Kicker Breaks Record for Most Missed Extra Points with an Apparent Case of the Yips
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski
Rob Gronkowski Has a New Girlfriend in Mind for Tom Brady: 'We'll See Where It Goes'
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receiver Russell Gage Hospitalized with Concussion After Scary Hit
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks to the media after losing to the Dallas Cowboys 31-14 in the NFC Wild Card playoff game
Tom Brady Doesn't Talk Future Plans Following Playoff Defeat: 'Not The Way We Wanted to End It'
Jerrell Powe
Former NFL Player Jerrell Powe Arrested for Alleged Kidnapping in Mississippi
Tom Brady
Rob Gronkowski Says He Would 'Be Surprised' if Tom Brady Returns to Patriots in Upcoming Free Agency
Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers Celebs
LeBron James Becomes Second NBA Player in History to Score 38,000 Points as He Closes in on All-Time Record
ORCHARD PARK, NY - AUGUST 28: Damar Hamlin #31 of the Buffalo Bills before a game against the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium on August 28, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Damar Hamlin Celebrates Buffalo Bills' Wild Card Win with Simple, but Touching Emojis Message