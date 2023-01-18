Entertainment Sports Aaron Rodgers Says He'll Likely Do Ayahuasca Again After Deciding on His NFL Future Rodgers appeared in this week's episode of the Pat McAfee Show to discuss his plans for the offseason By Jason Hahn Jason Hahn Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 18, 2023 04:51 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Quinn Harris/Getty With the Green Bay Packers out of the playoffs, Aaron Rodgers may soon be trading a football for a cup of ayahuasca. The 39-year-old quarterback made his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show to chat about his plans for the offseason. While he did not answer whether he would return to the Packers next season. But he said once he decides on his future, he may again drink ayahuasca — a plant-based psychedelic he has touted for months in past interviews. "There won't be another sitting and ceremony before the decision, I can tell you that," Rodgers said on the podcast. "Perhaps after." The "ceremony" Rodgers mentioned is in reference to the three-night event he took part in last year, which saw him drink ayahuasca while under the guidance of a shaman. Rodgers told Men's Health that he experienced "incredible things" during the multi-day "journey." Aaron Rodgers Says Doing Psychedelic Drug Ayahuasca Helped Cure His 'Fear of Death' Rodgers, calling himself a "hippie" while speaking to McAfee, said he started using "applied medicine" after experiencing injuries during his career. "There was some deep contemplation," Rodgers said on the show. "Who am I without football, who am I without the game?" "Who am I outside of the number 12 you see on the field?" he said he asked himself. "Applied medicine has allowed me to see clearly," Rodgers added. Aaron Rodgers Says Psychedelic Drugs Helped His Mental Health and Led to 'Best Season of My Career' Rodgers also said he has since he has taken up other interests outside of football, which has prepared him for the moment he decides to leave the NFL. "I'm also interested in a lot of other things," he explained. "A lot of other things take my time. Although you might not ever fill that big competitive hole completely. Like I said, at some point, the carousel stops, and it's time to get off. ... you have to be ready for that." RELATED VIDEO: Aaron Rodgers Says Relationship with Danica Patrick Was 'Great for Me': 'We Both Were Finding Our Way' According to the Alcohol and Drug Foundation, ayahuasca is drunk as a liquid and can affect a person's thinking, sense of time, and emotions. Ayahuasca contains the active ingredient N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), which is a banned Schedule I drug, according to Double Blind.