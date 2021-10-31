In September, Aaron Rodgers shared his plans to dress up as "a hero of mine who has long-ish hair" for Halloween this year

Aaron Rodgers Says His John Wick Costume for Halloween Was 'a Year in the Making'

The reason behind Aaron Rodgers' long hair has been revealed!

The Green Bay Packers quarterback, 37, dressed up like Keanu Reeves' title character from the John Wick film franchise for Halloween in an Instagram post he shared on Saturday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In his photo, Rodgers is seen with fake blood on his face and hand while clutching a pitbull in the backseat of a car, nearly matching the first photo he shared of the canine-loving hitman from the trilogy. (Hilariously, Rodgers tagged teammate David Bakhtiari as the dog in his post.)

"Boogeyman," Rodgers captioned his post, referencing Wick's nickname.

Aaron Rodgers Grew Out His Hair For His John Wick Halloween Costume Credit: Aaron Rodgers/Instagram

Several of Rodgers' fellow Packers — including Marquez Valdes-Scantling, David Bakhtiari and Tom Crabtree — approved of their teammate's costume choice in the comment section.

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz called Rodgers' costume "Commitment" — and indeed, it was.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show in September, Rodgers teased that his 2021 Halloween costume "has been a year in the making."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

"I'm not going to give it away," he said at the time. "But he's a hero of mine who has long-ish hair."

Also in the last year, Rodgers announced his engagement to actress Shailene Woodley, who confirmed the news in February in an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.