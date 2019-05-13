Aaron Rodgers Makes Game of Thrones Cameo Appearance as a Golden Company Soldier

Surprise!

With just one episode left before the series finale of Game of Thrones, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made a cameo as a soldier for the Golden Company army supporting Cersei Lannister at King’s Landing.

The football player was among the gents lined up to battle Daenerys Targaryen’s army, fronted by Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson). We won’t spoil his fate, but something tells us you can guess it.

Although Rodger’s cameo may have felt out of the blue, the 35-year-old NFL star, who’s a big fan of the series, has been dropping cryptic hints about the appearance for quite some time now. And just before the episode began, he dropped yet another one.

Last month, following the second episode of the final season, while cautioning fans from spreading spoilers, he teased that there was a very exciting episode coming up.

“24 hour rule still applies folks, for all those who thought there were better things to do tonight than watch @GameOfThrones,” he tweeted, before sharing that he wasn’t one of them.

Snuck into a hashtag at the very end, Rodgers wrote that with just four episodes to go, “episode 5 should be good.”

24 hour rule still applies folks, for all those who thought there were better things to do tonight than watch @GameOfThrones #iwaswatching #4moreepisodes #episode5shouldbegood # — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) April 22, 2019

While attending the Kentucky Derby last week, Rodgers also teased his role in the 5th episode.

Asked by a reporter whether he would be open to making any cameos on television shows or movies, the athlete simply replied, “Episode 5 Game of thrones,” before quickly walking away.

Ahead of the start of season 8, Rodgers also starred in a promo video for HBO, which featured the star sitting upon the Iron Throne.

“I’m Lord Aaron of House Rogers of Greenwater Bay, the true king of the north,” he introduced himself, making a subtle illusion to his longtime team.

Time for the Season 1 play by play with Lord @AaronRodgers12 of Greenwater Bay. Your Binge #ForTheThrone continues with “The Pointy End,” “Baelor,” and “Fire and Blood.” https://t.co/crYx3Euc9u pic.twitter.com/L95Yy8X0q2 — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) December 23, 2018

However, although Rogers has been a fan of the show for a long time, he readily admitted he hasn’t always been right when it comes to predicting the show’s juicy moments.

“Overthe years I’ve tweeted out or said on various shows some of my theories about the game of thrones plot twists, and they’re usually wrong,” he shared, before adding, “There’s only one game that really matters: Game of Thrones!”

With his appearance on the series, Rodgers joins an illustrious list of high-profile Game of Thrones cameos, which includes country star Chris Stapleton, Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney, and singer Ed Sheeran.