Aaron Rodgers Responds to 'Horses––' Criticism of His Off-Season Activities: 'It's Ridiculous'

The Green Bay Packers quarterback responded to criticism of his offseason activities during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show

Aaron Rodgers has no patience for the questions about his dedication to football.

On Tuesday, the Green Bay Packers quarterback, 37, fired back in response to criticism of his offseason activities during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

"It's absolute horses--- to give a platform to people who have no idea what they're talking about as far as my mental state and my focus, my work habits — people that have not been around me, that are not in my life, I don't have communication with them or not in the locker room," Rodgers said.

"It's chickens---," he continued. "It's so ridiculous that people get a platform to do this."

WARNING: Explicit language contained in the video below

The three-time NFL MVP has faced backlash for engaging in a variety of non-football commitments during the offseason, including a temporary hosting gig on Jeopardy! and a vacation to Hawaii with fiancée Shailene Woodley.

Rodgers' former teammate Jermichael Finley, who played tight end for the Packers from 2008 to 2013, was among his critics.

"Bro, it's the National Football League," Finley told ESPN's Keyshawn, JWill & Max last week. "Each offseason, you got to work like it's your last season and I just don't see a work ethic in Aaron Rodgers that I have in previous years."

Rodgers seemingly addressed those comments and more on Tuesday, saying, "I don't think I need to defend myself to people who aren't worth spending time on."

He added, "What's crazy to me is to let one storyline, by a person who has no contact with me, zero relationship, that becomes some sort of narrative that's out there, that now I somehow don't care about ball because of my zen attitude during the offseason, that's the bulls-- that I was talking about."

In July, Rodgers revealed he came close to retiring from football and hanging up his jersey for good. "Yeah, it was definitely something I thought about," the quarterback admitted to reporters at a press conference, according to Yahoo Sports.

