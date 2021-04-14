"Aaron admires Shailene's dedication to her career and to causes, plus they have a lot of fun together," a source tells PEOPLE of the couple, who revealed their surprise engagement earlier this year

Aaron Rodgers and Fiancée Shailene Woodley 'Totally Support' and Have 'a True Respect for the Other': Source

Aaron Rodgers and fiancée Shailene Woodley have more in common than meets the eye.

While some in the couple's circle were initially skeptical about how the Green Bay Packers quarterback, 37, and the Big Little Lies actress, 29 — who is also an outspoken environmental activist — would fit into each other's worlds when they started dating last summer, sources tell PEOPLE in this week's issue that they bonded over their shared passion for their work.

"Aaron admires Shailene's dedication to her career and to causes, plus they have a lot of fun together and really talk about things," says a source in the sports world. "He has a quiet fire, and I think Shailene needs that. He is confident on the field and in life."

Adds another another entertainment-world source: "Both Shailene and Aaaron are bright and zealots for what is important to them."

Woodley made it clear she was fully in Rodgers' corner when his Jeopardy! guest-hosting episodes began airing on April 5. That day, she posted a video on Instagram urging followers to watch her "super sexy" fiancé on the show, and she later appeared by his side as he answered fan questions on Instagram Live.

"Each has a true respect for the other," says the entertainment-world source. "They totally support each other."

An insider says Woodley and Rodgers have been "really happy" since they quietly started dating after their respective breakups from rugby player Ben Volavola and former race car driver Danica Patrick last year.

"This relationship differs because they had extra time to experience what is important to them and what they want," the insider says of the couple, who revealed their surprise engagement in February of this year. "They are attracted to each other and have found something they didn't find in others."

Though they initially kept their relationship under wraps for months, Rodgers and Woodley have been more open about their whirlwind romance as of late. On April 3, the two put their love on display as they held hands and posed for photos during their trip to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

While there, they also spoke about their relationship in an interview for the web series Walt Disney World Minute, during which they were asked to name one thing that always makes them smile.

"This guy," Woodley answered, as Rodgers told her in turn, "You always make me smile."

Now back at Rodgers' California home after their Disney vacation, the two are taking time to unwind before the busy days of wedding planning and work ahead.