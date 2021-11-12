Aaron Rodgers' Estranged Father Publicly Supports Athlete After Recent COVID-19 Vaccine Comments

"I'm proud of him. I trust his judgment and decisions. I think that's what I would've done," Ed Rodgers said of his son Aaron

Aaron Rodgers' father made rare public comments about his estranged son after the NFL star's controversial COVID-19 vaccine remarks last week.

Speaking with USA Today, Ed Rodgers said he is "proud of" his son and supports Aaron's decision to pursue alternative forms of treatment over getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

"I think he tried to probably treat himself naturally, like a lot of folks do. And there's a lot of great natural things out there, which help mitigate the virus. So I'm proud of him. I'm proud that he went that route," Ed said.

The father of three also clarified that he has not spoken to the Green Bay Packers quarterback, telling the outlet, however, that "things are progressing" in their strained relationship. "The main thing (is) I just support him. I'm proud of him. I trust his judgment and decisions. I think that's what I would've done," Ed said.

The latest comments from the Rodgers patriarch come years after he opened up in a 2017 interview with The New York Times about Aaron and their family dynamic. "Fame can change things," Ed said at the time.

According to the Times, Aaron allegedly stopped talking to his family members at the end of 2014. "It's complicated," Ed said in 2017 about his response to those who ask about his estranged son's relationship with the rest of the Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers Credit: The Pat McAfee Show

The athlete tested positive for COVID on Nov. 3 and was required to quarantine for 10 days. He will be eligible to play on Saturday, one day before the Packers' home game against the Seattle Seahawks.

On Nov. 5, the quarterback confirmed he was unvaccinated and said he "didn't lie" when he told the media in August that he was "immunized."

After his admission, Rodgers was fined for violating the league's COVID protocols, including not wearing a mask during his news conferences and going maskless in the team's facility. In addition, the team was fined for not reporting Rodgers and unvaccinated wide receiver Allen Lazard's attendance at a Halloween party. (League protocol prevents those without vaccinations from gathering in groups of more than three.)

"I do realize that I am a role model to a lot of people and so I just want to start off the show by acknowledging that I made some comments that people might have felt were misleading. To anybody who felt misled by those comments, I take full responsibility for those comments," Rodgers said on Tuesday's Pat McAfee Show.

However, Rodgers stood by his stance about not getting the vaccine.

"I understand that this issue, in general, is very charging to a lot of people because we're talking about public health. I totally respect that. I made a decision that was in the best interest based on consulting with my doctors," the reigning NFL MVP said. "I understand that not everybody's gonna understand that necessarily, but I respect everybody's opinion."

Later in the interview, Rodgers similarly added: "I'm an athlete, I'm not an activist. So I'm going to get back to doing what I do best, and that's playing ball. I shared my opinion. It wasn't one that was come to frivolously, it involved a lot of study and what I felt like was in my best interest for my body."

Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers Aaron Rodgers | Credit: Harry How/Getty

Rodgers previously told McAfee that he was allergic to an ingredient in the mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna), and did not want to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because, he claimed, "I had heard of multiple people who had had adverse events around getting the J&J." He also said he took ivermectin, a drug which the FDA has not authorized or approved for use in treating or preventing COVID-19. In cases where it was taken, people have been hospitalized.

A study released earlier this year by the CDC found that among people who are fully vaccinated, the risk of COVID-19 infection was reduced by 91%. Additionally, the risk of infection among those who were partially vaccinated was 81% lower.

The NFL currently does not require players to be fully vaccinated against COVID, but specific mandates from teams and venues vary due to local city and state laws. The Packers do not require vaccinations at their home stadium, Lambeau Field.