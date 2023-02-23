Aaron Rodgers Exits His 'Partially Underground' Darkness Retreat as He Considers His NFL Future

The NFL star stayed in a room that was "devoid of light" containing just a bed, bathroom and a meditation mat, according to ESPN

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

February 23, 2023
NFL Player Aaron Rodgers attends the NFL Honors at University of Minnesota on February 3, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty

Aaron Rodgers has completed his darkness retreat, according to ESPN.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback reportedly stayed at a southern Oregon facility for four days and four nights in "darkness isolation."

The facility's owner Scott Berman told ESPN that Rodgers, 39, emerged from isolation on Wednesday and has exited the facility.

Berman said the 300-square-foot room Rogers stayed in during isolation was "devoid of light" and "partially underground." The room is fully powered, and included just a queen bed, a bathroom and a mat for meditation.

Rodgers announced his plans for a darkness retreat during a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. The NFL star said he plans to go into "isolation" before deciding whether to return to the NFL next season.

"[It's] an opportunity to do a little self-reflection in some isolation, and after that, I feel like I'll be a lot closer to that final, final decision," Rodgers said on the show.

He described the retreat as "sensory deprivation isolation," which will be spent alone in complete darkness. "That's why I think it's going to be important to get through this week and take my isolation retreat and contemplate all things [related to] my future," he added.

The retreat would allow him to "contemplate all things" in his future, Rodgers said, and make a decision that he feels is "best for me moving forward, in the highest interest of my happiness."

"I've had a number of friends who have done it, and had some profound experiences," Rodgers said.

He added: "It's something that's been on my radar for a few years now and I thought it would be awesome to do regardless of where I was leaning after this season, so it's been on the calendar for months and months and months. And it's coming up in a couple weeks."

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots talks with Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers after the Patriots defeated the Packers 31-17 at Gillette Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers on Trash Talk. Maddie Meyer/Getty

Rodgers has hinted at his retirement coming soon, and spoke about the possibility during an interview with Ernie Johnson on TNT during Capital One's The Match in June.

"I think about it [retirement] all the time," Rodgers told Johnson. "When you commit, you're 100 percent. But the older you get, the interests change, and the grind, I think, wears on you a little more."

He ended up deciding to play this past season after doing that interview, which ended with the Packers missing the playoffs. Rodgers was drafted by the Packers in 2005, and if he returns next season it will be his 19th in the NFL.

"The football is the easy part," he said. "That's the joy. It's the other stuff that wears on you and makes you think about life after football."

