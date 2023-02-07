Aaron Rodgers Says He'll Enter a 4-Day 'Darkness Retreat' Before Deciding NFL Future

Like Tom Brady before him, Rodgers will be the next top-tier NFL quarterback to consider some big decisions this offseason

Published on February 7, 2023 04:54 PM
Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers has some big decisions to make this offseason — and he plans to spend four days in darkness working through them.

While appearing on this week's episode of The Pat McAfee Show, the 39-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback said he plans to go into "isolation" before deciding whether to return to the NFL next season.

"[It's] an opportunity to do a little self-reflection in some isolation, and after that, I feel like I'll be a lot closer to that final, final decision," Rodgers said on the show.

Rodgers said he would spend four days and nights in a "darkness retreat" while considering his future. He described the retreat as "sensory deprivation isolation," which will be spent alone in complete darkness.

"That's why I think it's going to be important to get through this week and take my isolation retreat and contemplate all things [related to] my future," he added.

The retreat would allow him to "contemplate all things" in his future, Rodgers said, and make a decision that he feels is "best for me moving forward, in the highest interest of my happiness."

"I've had a number of friends who have done it, and had some profound experiences," Rodgers said.

He added: "It's something that's been on my radar for a few years now and I thought it would be awesome to do regardless of where I was leaning after this season, so it's been on the calendar for months and months and months. And it's coming up in a couple weeks."

Rodgers also said he could experience hallucinations while in isolation.

Last month, Rodgers said he would consider drinking the hallucinogenic drink, ayahuasca, which he has used in the past, after he decides whether to play again.

"There won't be another sitting and ceremony before the decision, I can tell you that," Rodgers told McAfee in January. "Perhaps after."

RELATED VIDEO: Aaron Rodgers Says Relationship with Danica Patrick Was 'Great for Me': 'We Both Were Finding Our Way'

The "ceremony" Rodgers mentioned is in reference to the three-night event he took part in last year, which saw him drink ayahuasca while under the guidance of a shaman. Rodgers told Men's Health that he experienced "incredible things" during the multi-day "journey."

Earlier this month, NFL legend Tom Brady officially retired from the NFL after a 23-year career.

If Rodgers also retires this year, he and Brady will be eligible for the Hall of Fame at the same time.

