Aaron Rodgers Emulates Nicolas Cage's 'Con Air' Look as He Arrives at Packers Training Camp

Aaron Rodgers decided to emulate Nicolas Cage for his first day at training camp.

Rodgers arrived at the Green Bay Packers' training training facilities Tuesday in a white tank and belted jeans, and along with his long locks and facial hair, the quarterback uncannily matched Cage's character Cameron Poe from the 1997 action film Con Air.

The NFL MVP made his matching intentions clear on Instagram with two photos — one of himself on Tuesday, and the other of Cage in the film.

In the post, Rodgers wrote, "Put...the...bunny...back in the box" a reference to Cage's notorious line in the film. The caption continues, "what do you think I'm gonna do? I'm gonna save the f******' day! #cameronpoe."

The Green Bay Packers tweeted a video of Rodgers arriving at training camp with the caption "Let's do this."

Rodgers has often used his long hair to emulate other famous movie characters, and for Halloween last year, he dressed up as Keanu Reeves' John Wick.