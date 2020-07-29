Aaron Rodgers Reveals He Drank Tequila After Finding Out the Packers Drafted a New Quarterback

Aaron Rodgers, the longtime Packers quarterback, is coming to terms with the eventual end of his time in Green Bay

After 15 years with the same team, quarterback Aaron Rodgers is now envisioning what his future in the NFL will look like without the Green Bay Packers.

The 36-year-old, who previously spoke about his desire to play football into his 40s, said he was so surprised that the Packers selected quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft that he immediately had a glass of tequila.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I was like, 'Oh, wow, okay,' " Rodgers said of his reaction to the team's selection of Love in a recent video interview with The Ringer.

"I love scotch, but I’ve been drinking some sipping tequila lately as well," he continued. "And once I got that text [that Love was drafted], I went to the pantry, I poured myself about four fingers [of tequila] and I knew it was going to be one of those nights where people start calling."

While Green Bay executives have said they hope Rodgers remains with the team for "a long time," the former NFL MVP believes the end may come sooner rather than later.

"I think that's probably what happens, you know, based on the circumstances around everything," Rodgers — who recently split from the former race car driver, Danica Patrick — told the outlet. "Just look at the facts. They traded up, they drafted him, obviously they like him, they wanna play him."

Image zoom Aaron Rodgers

"I understand it’s a business, I understand the nature of the business," Rodgers said. "I’m not here advocating my spot by any means, that’s not going to happen. But I understand how the business works. Was I bummed out? Of course. Who wouldn’t be?"

The situation Rodgers finds himself in now is similar to what Brett Favre experienced after the Packers drafted Rodgers out of the University of California, Berkeley, in 2005. He spent his first three years playing back-up to the aging Favre, and eventually took over the starting quarterback position in 2008.

Favre then joined with the New York Jets after splitting from Green Bay, and later signed with the Packers' longtime rivals, the Minnesota Vikings, before retiring for good in 2010. Rodgers won the Super Bowl in 2010 and was named the NFL MVP in 2011 and 2014.

When considering a potential split with the Packers, Rodgers did not immediately reject the idea he could sign with another Green Bay rival — the Chicago Bears.

“Oh man, that’s a tough thought right there,” he told The Ringer while laughing.

RELATED VIDEO: LeBron James, Aaron Rodgers Call Out Drew Brees After He Says Players Should Stand During Anthem

Despite how he felt about the Packers' decision to select a quarterback in the draft, Rodgers extended a congratulatory greeting to Love the next day.