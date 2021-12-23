Aaron Rodgers Dons Anti-Cancel Culture Hoodie as He Closes in on Breaking Brett Favre's Record

The Green Bay Packers quarterback came under fire recently after it was revealed he was playing while unvaccinated

Aaron Rodgers — the likely frontrunner for the 2021 NFL MVP award — wore an anti-cancel culture hooded sweatshirt while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show.

The 38-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback wore a hoodie with the words "Cancel Culture" crossed out across its chest while joining McAfee and co-host A.J. Hawk on Tuesday's episode.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The message is seemingly in reference to the criticism Rodgers received when it was revealed last month that he had not actually received a COVID-19 vaccine after saying he had been "immunized" against the virus.

In an interview with McAfee after the revelation, Rodgers said he was allergic to an ingredient in the mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna), and did not want to receive the Johnson & Johnson shot because he claimed, "I had heard of multiple people who had had adverse events around getting the J&J."

This is despite the fact that COVID vaccines have undergone rigorous clinical trials and evaluation by the FDA and CDC, and are proven to be safe and effective in preventing illness and death.

Two days after discussing his vaccination status with McAfee, only 1.5 percent of Rodgers' State Farm ads included him, whereas 25 percent had included the athlete both Sundays prior, according to Apex Marketing Group, USA Today reported at the time.

This isn't the first time Rodgers has taken aim at "cancel culture."

In October, Rodgers defended himself after receiving criticism for a comment he directed at Bears fans toward the end of the Packers' win over Chicago.

"There's a PC woke culture that exists, and there's a cancel culture at the same time," Rodgers told McAfee and Hawk.

"And it's based on people's own feelings of maybe personal miserability or distaste for their own situations or life, or maybe just enjoyment of holding other people down underneath their thumb," he added.

Rodgers' statement sweatshirt comes just as he prepares to break a longtime record held by Packers legend Brett Favre.

RELATED VIDEO: Shailene Woodley Slams Those Trying to 'Disparage' Aaron Rodgers, Claps Back at Alleged Photos of Him

Rodgers and Favre are currently tied with 442 touchdown passes with the Packers, according to ESPN.

One more, which will likely come Saturday when the Packers take on the Cleveland Browns, will give Rodgers the top spot.