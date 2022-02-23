Aaron Rodgers Says He Did 12-Day Panchakarma Cleanse After Season Ended: 'Intense Gratitude'

Aaron Rodgers revealed on the Pat McAfee Show that he underwent a cleanse following the end of the NFL season

Aaron Rodgers says a 12-day cleanse he undertook in the days following the end of the Green Bay Packers' season led to his much-discussed Instagram post earlier this week.

During his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show Tuesday, Rodgers, the reigning NFL MVP, revealed he had gone through a Panchakarma cleanse following the Packers' playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers in January.

The announcement came shortly after Rodgers sparked speculation about his future when he posted a series of photographs to Instagram that expressed his appreciation for actress and reported ex-fiancée Shailene Woodley, as well as a number of Packers staff and players.

Rodgers' post led many to speculate that he might have been preparing a surprise retirement announcement.

The 38-year-old instead shot down those rumors, and explained to McAfee that the Panchakarma cleanse left him feeling "gratitude."

"I just came out of a 12-day cleanse where you're eating a specific diet and you're going through these treatments every day," Rodgers said.

"You're not really doing anything else," he added. "You've gotta kind of turn everything else off. So you're not working out, you're not straining or anything. It's kind of a re-centering, and it not only heals you physically but I think it takes away mental stress. And then the spiritual part, I think it allows you to kind of enjoy the meditations a little bit more."

According to the Ayurvedic Institute, a New Mexico-based organization that specializes in "ancient Indian therapies," Panchakarma is a part of a group of therapies belonging to a type of cleansing procedure called shodana. The alternative treatment has several lifestyle and diet guidelines, including getting plenty of rest and avoiding strenuous exercise, sex, loud music and other overstimulating activities.

"It is also advised to take particular care to keep warm and away from the wind and to observe one's thoughts and experiences during this time," the Institute explains on its website.

There are also diet restrictions, such as avoiding caffeine, white sugar, recreational drugs, alcohol and dairy products.

"The reason for this diet is that during the cleansing process the digestive fire (agni) takes a rest," the group says.

Rodgers went on to tell McAfee that he felt immense appreciation for the "life that I have and the lessons that I've learned" following the Panchakarma.

"When I come out, my first thought is this intense gratitude for the people in my life," he told McAfee. "And that's not every person in my life that I mentioned, and there's other people to highlight and to credit, but that's just where I was at."