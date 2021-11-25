Aaron Rodgers Denies Having 'COVID Toe' After Positive Diagnosis, Says Injury Is a Fracture

NFL star Aaron Rodgers insisted his foot injury has nothing to do with his recent bout of the virus

Aaron Rodgers is setting the record straight about his mysterious toe injury.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback, 37, got fans talking on Tuesday after he appeared to reveal on The Pat McAfee Show that he was suffering from "COVID toe" — a condition that, according to the British Journal of Dermatology, can happen to those who have been infected with coronavirus. (It's marked with lesions on ones toes and fingers, that can be painful and last for weeks or months).

Rodgers tested positive for the virus earlier this month, and left the Packers' Week 11 loss to the Vikings with what he told reporters was a "very, very painful" toe injury.

But apparently, the NFL star — who is engaged to Big Little Lies star Shaliene Woodley — was just joking. He told reporters on Wednesday that he's been dealing with a much more common foot injury: a fracture.

"I can't believe I have to come on here and talk about my medical information, but yeah, I have a fractured toe," Rodgers said in a news conference. "I've never heard of a COVID toe before. I have no lesions on my feet. It's just a classic case of disinformation."

At one point during the press conference, Rodgers even lifted up his bare foot for all to see.

Confusion began on Tuesday when McAffee asked Rodgers if he had any lingering effects from COVID.

"Nothing other than COVID toe," Rodgers said.

Pressed about it , he said the injury was "more painful than turf toe" — a sprain of the largest joint of your big toe that is common among football players — but refused to give more details.

"Naturally I'm leading people to understand that if it's worse than turf toe, there's some sort of bone issue," Rodgers said, shutting down any further questions about the injury. "I've already talked enough on this show about my medical status. I have given you enough information at this point. I have a toe injury that's not going away, and I'm going to be dealing with it for at least the next few weeks."

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers Credit: Jeffrey Phelps/AP/Shutterstock

This isn't the first time comments Rodgers has made about his health have misled the public.

On Nov. 3, Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 after previously stating that he had been "immunized" in August ahead of the season; however, just two days later, he revealed that he did not get vaccinated, claiming that he was allergic to an ingredient in the mRNA (Pfizer and Moderna) vaccines. He also said he did not want to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because he "had heard of multiple people who had had adverse events around getting the J&J."

After completing a mandatory 10-day quarantine required by the NFL and getting cleared by medical personnel, the quarterback returned to Lambeau Field on Nov. 14 for the team's game against the Seattle Seahawks. The Green Bay Packers' next game is against the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 28, although it is unclear whether Rodgers will be fully recovered from his injury by then.